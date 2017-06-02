Zahida Allen’s Trying To Work Things Out With Sean Pratt: ‘Some Things Are Worth Fighting For’

Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt are currently in Ibiza to work out their relationship dramas - and we don't want to jump to conclusions but it looks like things are going well.

It seems that the Geordie Shore newbie is determined to win back her man, and she’s even publicly declared that she gonna fight to make it work with Sean after posting this pic on Instagram.

Earlier this week Sean confirmed that while he was no longer dating Zahida they were going on a make or break holiday to see if they could work things out.

Just to clarify... me and zahida are NOT together. We are going away to get away from the bullshit. With friends. To see if this can work! — SEANY🌴 (@Sean9pratt) May 31, 2017

Where's the best place to go for a few days to salvage a fucked up relationship... ??



Ibiza.. obviously 🙄 fly tomorrow ✌🏽✈️👋🏽🌚🕺🏼👽@xZahida — SEANY🌴 (@Sean9pratt) May 31, 2017

Zahida has also written a lengthy statement about the whole snogging Scotty T incident - which saw her both cheat on boyfriend Sean and go behind best friend Sarah Goodhart’s back.

“I'm very aware what I did is horrendous. And believe me I have been punished for it. I love Sean and if it's meant to be we will work things out, and I will always hope. Thank you and sorry,” she said on social media.

