Geordie Shore

Zahida Allen’s Trying To Work Things Out With Sean Pratt: ‘Some Things Are Worth Fighting For’

Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 12:58

Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt are currently in Ibiza to work out their relationship dramas - and we don't want to jump to conclusions but it looks like things are going well. 

Some things are worth fighting for ❤

Some things are worth fighting for ❤

A post shared by - Zahida Allen (@xzahida) on

It seems that the Geordie Shore newbie is determined to win back her man, and she’s even publicly declared that she gonna fight to make it work with Sean after posting this pic on Instagram. 

Earlier this week Sean confirmed that while he was no longer dating Zahida they were going on a make or break holiday to see if they could work things out. 

Zahida has also written a lengthy statement about the whole snogging Scotty T incident - which saw her both cheat on boyfriend Sean and go behind best friend Sarah Goodhart’s back. 

“I'm very aware what I did is horrendous. And believe me I have been punished for it. I love Sean and if it's meant to be we will work things out, and I will always hope. Thank you and sorry,” she said on social media. 

Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage watch brand new episodes, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Words: Olivia Cooke 

Watch: Marnie Simpson Talks Vicky Pattison Feud

 

