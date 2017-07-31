George Ezra

From Dogs to Driving, George Ezra Gives Us the Inside Scoop of His 'Don't Matter Now' Music Video

MTV Laid Bare gives you the secrets behind Geroge Ezra's latest visual...

Monday, July 31, 2017 - 14:14

George Ezra is currently climbing the charts with a brand new single.

'Don't Matter Now' is the first taste of his sophomore album that is expected to be released at some point later this year and, by the sounds of it, it's going to be just as good as his quadruple platinum debut: Wanted on Voyage.

George stopped by MTV to give us his exclusive Laid Bare commentary on the 'Don't Matter Now' video.

The visual was shot in Barcelona and features many behind the scenes surprises.

First of all, that's not him driving. "I can't drive so that man driving out of the garage is certainly not me" said the 'Budapest' singer. Before revealing that in the scenes in which he is shown driving he's actually "being dragged on a truck".

The director had to remind him "to use the steering wheel" so that it looked realistic.

Not only that but the dog isn't even George's: "Not massive on dogs either so that's not my dog."

"The dog was well behaved. Dog called Mary. We did two days of shooting. She came with her own agent and make-up crew."

Amazing. We need to get our dogs their own agents and make-up crews.

George mentions that filming for his music videos starts "when the sun comes up [and] finishes when the sun goes down".

What a hard worker. That being said he said that it was all worth it and that he enjoyed filiming it.

In his words, the video was "a labour of love".

Watch our Laid Bare video to find out more and what George found "a lot harder than [he] thought it'd be".

