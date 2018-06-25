George Ezra Eyes Up First UK No.1 Single With ‘Shotgun’
He could dethrone Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato after just one week at the top…
We could have our third UK No.1 in as many weeks this Friday if George Ezra has his way. ‘Shotgun’ is currently this week’s hot contender to take the title and will give the singer-songwriter his first ever chart-topper on the Official UK Singles Chart this Friday if he continues the way he is.
Ezra has already previously reached No.1 on the Official UK Albums Chart with both his debut album Wanted On Voyage and this year’s Staying At Tamara’s both reaching No.1 but in today’s Official Chart Update, he could beat his previous Singles Chart personal best and knock Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s ‘Solo’ from the top after just one week.
WATCH THE TRIPPY VIDEO FOR GEORGE EZRA’S ‘SHOTGUN’ HERE:
See you later
Gotta hit the road
Gotta hit the road
Something changed in the atmosphere
Architecture unfamiliar
I can get used to this
Time flies by in the yellow and green
Stick around and you'll see what I mean
There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of
If you need me, you know were I'll be
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
The South of the Equator, navigator
Gotta hit the road
Gotta hit the road
Deep sea diving round the clock
Bikini bottoms, Lager tops
I could get used to this
Time flies by in the yellow and green
Stick around and you'll see what I mean
There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of
If you need me, you know were I'll be
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
We got two in the front
Too in the back
Sailing along
And we don't look back
Time flies by in the yellow and green
Stick around and you'll see what I mean
There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of
If you need me, you know were I'll be
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
Elsewhere, ‘Solo’ looks likely to drop to No.2 this week while Anne-Marie and Jess Glynne are both holding their ground at Nos.3 and 4 with ‘2002’ and ‘I’ll Be There’ respectively.
Following the death of rapper XXXTENTACION last week, his single ‘Sad’ vaults 26 places to No.5, which will become his highest ever charting song in the UK. The rising star – real name Jahseh Onfroy – was shot dead In Florida last Monday.
Official UK Singles Chart Update Top 5:
1. George Ezra – ‘Shotgun’
2. Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato – ‘Solo’
3. Anne-Marie – ‘2002’
4. Jess Glynne – ‘I’ll Be There’
5. XXXTENTACION – ‘Sad’
Chart information © Official Charts Company 2018.