George Ezra Eyes Up First UK No.1 Single With ‘Shotgun’

We could have our third UK No.1 in as many weeks this Friday if George Ezra has his way. ‘Shotgun’ is currently this week’s hot contender to take the title and will give the singer-songwriter his first ever chart-topper on the Official UK Singles Chart this Friday if he continues the way he is.

Ezra has already previously reached No.1 on the Official UK Albums Chart with both his debut album Wanted On Voyage and this year’s Staying At Tamara’s both reaching No.1 but in today’s Official Chart Update, he could beat his previous Singles Chart personal best and knock Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s ‘Solo’ from the top after just one week.

WATCH THE TRIPPY VIDEO FOR GEORGE EZRA’S ‘SHOTGUN’ HERE:

View the lyrics Homegrown alligator

See you later

Gotta hit the road

Gotta hit the road

Something changed in the atmosphere

Architecture unfamiliar

I can get used to this



Time flies by in the yellow and green

Stick around and you'll see what I mean

There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of

If you need me, you know were I'll be



I'll be riding shotgun

Underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone

I'll be riding shotgun

Underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone



The South of the Equator, navigator

Gotta hit the road

Gotta hit the road

Deep sea diving round the clock

Bikini bottoms, Lager tops

I could get used to this



Time flies by in the yellow and green

Stick around and you'll see what I mean

There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of

If you need me, you know were I'll be



I'll be riding shotgun

Underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone

I'll be riding shotgun

Underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone



We got two in the front

Too in the back

Sailing along

And we don't look back



Time flies by in the yellow and green

Stick around and you'll see what I mean

There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of

If you need me, you know were I'll be



I'll be riding shotgun

Underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone

I'll be riding shotgun

Underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone

I'll be riding shotgun

Underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone

I'll be riding shotgun

Underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone

I'll be riding shotgun

Underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone

I'll be riding shotgun

Underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone Writer(s): JOEL POTT, GEORGE BARNETT, FRED GIBSON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Elsewhere, ‘Solo’ looks likely to drop to No.2 this week while Anne-Marie and Jess Glynne are both holding their ground at Nos.3 and 4 with ‘2002’ and ‘I’ll Be There’ respectively.

Following the death of rapper XXXTENTACION last week, his single ‘Sad’ vaults 26 places to No.5, which will become his highest ever charting song in the UK. The rising star – real name Jahseh Onfroy – was shot dead In Florida last Monday.

XXXTENTACION's 'Sad' climbs to No. 5 in the midweek chart following his death. / Credit: Getty Images

Official UK Singles Chart Update Top 5:

1. George Ezra – ‘Shotgun’

2. Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato – ‘Solo’

3. Anne-Marie – ‘2002’

4. Jess Glynne – ‘I’ll Be There’

5. XXXTENTACION – ‘Sad’

Chart information © Official Charts Company 2018.

Check out the current Official Singles Chart Top 40 here.