George Ezra

George Ezra Eyes Up First UK No.1 Single With ‘Shotgun’

He could dethrone Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato after just one week at the top…

Monday, June 25, 2018 - 18:00

We could have our third UK No.1 in as many weeks this Friday if George Ezra has his way. ‘Shotgun’ is currently this week’s hot contender to take the title and will give the singer-songwriter his first ever chart-topper on the Official UK Singles Chart this Friday if he continues the way he is.

Ezra has already previously reached No.1 on the Official UK Albums Chart with both his debut album Wanted On Voyage and this year’s Staying At Tamara’s both reaching No.1 but in today’s Official Chart Update, he could beat his previous Singles Chart personal best and knock Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s ‘Solo’ from the top after just one week.

WATCH THE TRIPPY VIDEO FOR GEORGE EZRA’S ‘SHOTGUN’ HERE:

View the lyrics
Homegrown alligator
See you later
Gotta hit the road
Gotta hit the road
Something changed in the atmosphere
Architecture unfamiliar
I can get used to this

Time flies by in the yellow and green
Stick around and you'll see what I mean
There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of
If you need me, you know were I'll be

I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone

The South of the Equator, navigator
Gotta hit the road
Gotta hit the road
Deep sea diving round the clock
Bikini bottoms, Lager tops
I could get used to this

Time flies by in the yellow and green
Stick around and you'll see what I mean
There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of
If you need me, you know were I'll be

I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone

We got two in the front
Too in the back
Sailing along
And we don't look back

Time flies by in the yellow and green
Stick around and you'll see what I mean
There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of
If you need me, you know were I'll be

I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun
Underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
Writer(s): JOEL POTT, GEORGE BARNETT, FRED GIBSON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Elsewhere, ‘Solo’ looks likely to drop to No.2 this week while Anne-Marie and Jess Glynne are both holding their ground at Nos.3 and 4 with ‘2002’ and ‘I’ll Be There’ respectively.

Following the death of rapper XXXTENTACION last week, his single ‘Sad’ vaults 26 places to No.5, which will become his highest ever charting song in the UK. The rising star – real name Jahseh Onfroy – was shot dead In Florida last Monday.

XXXTENTACION's 'Sad' climbs to No. 5 in the midweek chart following his death. / Credit: Getty Images

Official UK Singles Chart Update Top 5:

1.    George Ezra – ‘Shotgun’
2.    Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato – ‘Solo’
3.    Anne-Marie – ‘2002’
4.    Jess Glynne – ‘I’ll Be There’
5.    XXXTENTACION – ‘Sad’

Chart information © Official Charts Company 2018.

Check out the current Official Singles Chart Top 40 here.

Latest News

George Ezra Plays O2 Academy Brixton London
George Ezra Eyes Up First UK No.1 Single With ‘Shotgun’
The Witches
The Witches Is Getting A Remake
It: Chapter 2
It: Chapter 2 Adds Two More Stars To Its Adult Cast
5 Seconds Of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer Have Made Billboard History As Youngblood Tops US Charts
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
Life is Strange Prequel, Captain Spirit, Is Out TODAY and Yes, Your Decisions WILL Carry Over Into Life is Strange 2
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
Nicki Minaj &amp; Big Sean Performing At The BET Awards 2018
The Performances, The Winners & Everything Else That Went Down At The BET Awards 2018
11 Brand New Summer Fragrances That’ll Transport You To A Beach In The Tropics
From Millie Bobby Brown To Taylor Swift: 9 Of The Most Shocking Reasons Celebs Have Quit Social Media
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey
Here's A Cool New Way You'll Be Able To Customise Your Male or Female Character In Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Chloe Ferry Shares Footage Of Sam Gowland's Underwear Dance And We’re Honestly Speechless
Gemma Collins Just Admitted She’s Made A Sex Tape And Wants £1 Million For It
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Is ‘So Proud’ Of Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan As She Reveals They ‘Shouldn’t Be Underestimated’
9 Celebrities Living Their Best Lives At New York’s 2018 Pride Parade
Dua Lipa - Official Charts
Music Video Views To Count In The Official UK Singles Chart
Taylor Swift Brings Her Reputation Tour To London’s Wembley Stadium
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
The 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog Has Been Crowned And The Internet Is In Love With Her
KJ Apa Tried To Roast Cole Sprouse But Then The Entire Riverdale Cast Joined In
10 Outfits Nobody But Kylie Jenner Could Ever Leave The House In

More From George Ezra

George Ezra Plays O2 Academy Brixton London
George Ezra Eyes Up First UK No.1 Single With ‘Shotgun’
George Ezra - Shotgun - Music Video
George Ezra
Shotgun
George Ezra - Shotgun - Lyric Video
George Ezra
Shotgun (Lyric Video)
George Ezra - Paradise - Music Video
George Ezra
Paradise
Music
From Dogs to Driving, George Ezra Gives Us the Inside Scoop of His 'Don't Matter Now' Music Video
George Ezra
Don't Matter Now (MTV Laid Bare Exclusive Commentary)
George Ezra
Don't Matter Now
New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More
George Ezra
Barcelona
George Ezra
MTV News | George Ezra And Paloma Faith Share The Love At V Festival
MTV Gig Highlights Of The Week: Isle Of MTV Malta, George Ezra, Ed Sheeran & More
MTV Review: George Ezra Sends Shivers Down Our Spine At Somerset House

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram
Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
KJ Apa Tried To Roast Cole Sprouse But Then The Entire Riverdale Cast Joined In
Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
Gemma Collins Just Admitted She’s Made A Sex Tape And Wants £1 Million For It
Marnie Simpson Insists Casey Johnson Would Never Cheat On Her In Emotional Message
From Millie Bobby Brown To Taylor Swift: 9 Of The Most Shocking Reasons Celebs Have Quit Social Media
Chloe Ferry Shares Footage Of Sam Gowland's Underwear Dance And We’re Honestly Speechless
It: Chapter 2
It: Chapter 2 Adds Two More Stars To Its Adult Cast