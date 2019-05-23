Get To Know: Georgia

Not only is Georgia the up and coming multi-talented artist from London that can do it all, but along with being the producer, recorder, and performer of all her music - she can do so from the comfort of her own home, and the result is her top three songs on Spotify totalling over 6 million streams.

Blowing up with her single ‘Started Out’, a song that confidently presents Georgia as an artist totally aware of who she is and what she wants, then following the successful single with ‘About Work The Dancefloor’, an ode to feeling yourself on nights out and being absorbed by the carefree, feel-good environment around you, Georgia makes it clear that her tunes are a staple in the house scene, and we feel blessed to hear them.

Citing her idols as Kanye West, Kate Bush, and Prince, Georgia is inspired by artists who are unapologetically themselves - and this is exactly the vibe you feel bouncing off Georgia’s beats and dips when her music starts to play. She's bringing the 80s back and spinning its vibe with an influence of her own, and it's both hypnotic and thrilling, in all the right ways.

We sat down to get to know all about the singer ahead of her performances around the UK festival scene this year, as well as her upcoming performance at MTV PUSH live at Tape London, and now so can you...

1. Tell us a bit about yourself...

Sure, well I go under my first name Georgia & I'm from London. I write, produce & mix my music and create it in my home studio in London. I like to see my music as I guess pop music with alternative & experimental edges. I started my career playing drums for various artists and then decided to break out on my own.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Multi - coloured - pop

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

This is a hard question because I’ve just known since I can remember that I wanted to be a musician. I grew up in a musical household as my dad was in a electronic 90s band and my mum was always playing music at every opportunity. So I would have to say that both of them inspired me to start a career. My mum is a big inspiration and she has been so supportive of me.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

My idols are artists like Kate Bush, Prince, Kanye West, Depeche Mode, Joni Mitchell, Missy Elliott & all these artists aren’t afraid of experimenting with sounds & textures within a form of music, I very much follow in this tradition. The production of my new songs ‘Started Out’ and ‘About Work The Dancefloor’ are influenced by the early 80s chicago & detroit music scenes of house & techno. I really love how these sounds become the soundtrack of the pop music we now know.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Well, the writing process for these new songs were written in my home studio where I got them to a really good demo standard then I took them too Mark Ralph. We both then mixed them and brought them up to a level we were all happy with. A really exciting aspect of the mixes for me was that Mark has a 80s SSL desk so the mixes went through this piece of history. That felt really special for me as a lot of the music on this record is inspired by the 80s.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

When I was figuring out how I was going to perform these songs live, I came across a youtube clip of Depeche Mode performing Shake The Disease on a German television programme in 1984. One the members was playing an electronic drum kit called Simmons Pads. I got so excited by this the idea came to me to buy some of those pads and perform the music really simply on my own. My Simmons Pads are red, and the whole show really is focused on me standing up playing drums & singing. One man band.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Oh man, there have been so many. But one would have to be becoming such good friends with Wayne Coyne from The Flaming Lips. And being welcomed into his creative world, collaborating and hanging. its’ been such an inspiration to get to know him and I cherish every moment.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I used to work at a record shop called Rough Trade West, it’s the best record shop in London for those who don’t know. Anyway, one day Thurston Moore from Sonic Youth walks in and I’m so nervous and can’t contain my excitement, I have to go behind the shop to calm down. So he comes up to the counter to ask if we have a really particular record in stock, and I thought to myself now is the time to say it go go “I really love your song ‘Wild Thing.’” At which point he looks at me really confused and says; “Isn’t that a Jimi Hendrix song? Our song was Cool Thing.” I was so embarrassed it was definitely one of those starstruck moments, lol.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Buddy Holly, Neil Young, Glen Cambell, Lee Hazelwood, Scott Walker, Bob Dylan, The Eagles, Love, Pentangle, Fairport Convention.

10) When can we see you live?

Tues 28th May - MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - United Kingdom

Fri 28th June - Glastonbury Festival - Shepton Mallet - United Kingdom

Sat 20th July - Tramlines - Sheffield - United Kingdom

Sun 21st July - Latitude Festival - United Kingdom​