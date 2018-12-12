Get To Know: Another Sky

The London-based band Another Sky are here to make a difference with their music.

Calling out modern problems in the world today, Another Sky tackle issues such as fragile-masculinity in their song ‘Avalanche’ and social justice issues in their song ‘Chillers’. They’ve also had high praise from fans comparing them to Radiohead and Four Tet since the release of their latest EP Forget Yourself.

Always conveying truthful messages through their music, Another Sky compares their sound to a ‘f*ck it’ sort of genre. Basically, they’re going to tell it how it is and either you’re along for the ride or you’re not. Accompanying their honest lyrics with a perfect beat to match, Another Sky are creating a new sound of music - and we’re already obsessed with it.

Talking to us in an exclusive Get To Know interview, Another Sky revealed all about their inspirations that pushed them to get into music, their biggest musical influences, and when you can catch them live next...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

"We're four introverts who found each other in the capital. We bonded over the latter two Talk Talk albums and started jamming. We come from all corners of the country; The Isle of Wight, Newcastle, Warwickshire, and Bournemouth, although our accents are less strong now; South London is a liberating place that swallows you whole. Everything you thought you were becomes something else. You migrate from these tiny home-towns and realise the world is much bigger than you. We like to think our music is an ambient post-rock wall of sound, encompassing that feeling."

2) Describe your sound in three words…

"'Ah, f*ck it.'"

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

"Growing up, we all watched bands own their stages, bands like Nirvana, Mutemath, Pixies...and had that gut feeling, "that's where we belong". It didn't matter how many people told us it was a bad idea; we latched onto those who encouraged us. For Jack, it was his Dad's adoration of music.

"For Max, it was his Mum making him master drums before he was allowed to pick up another instrument. And in the absence of encouragement, it came from unlikely sources; for Naomi, it was working in an office to discover she could only ever be passionate about music. For me, it was just one person after a gig. So many people told me music was a bad idea; my boyfriends, my family and my friends, then this stranger came up to me and told me it was my destiny. That was all I needed. When we ask questions, we're really just looking for permission, not answers."

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

"Right now? Four Tet and his incredible live show. It's a surround-sound audio-visual masterpiece. We're also inspired by how he uses his platform to support the people that need it, for example, his playlist of artists from countries affected by the Trump immigration order. Tracy Chapman and her unique arrangements and powerful story-telling, Jon Hopkins and his reinvention of electronic music, Patti Smith and her incredible way with words, as if they just pour out of faucets of the soul..."

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album....

"We produce everything ourselves. It's very collaborative; someone will have an initial idea, then it will evolve and grow from there. Our favourite moment was at Chale Abbey Studios on the Isle of Wight. At two in the morning, we jammed out a song called 'Medicate Us'. That's our favourite way of recording and I think it produces our best songs, just capturing a moment and not messing with it too much."

Thought they'd get to go there like Armstrong in '69



Now it's falling in its jealousy screaming

Acid rain, acid took you out

School kids put your LSD where your mouth is



Hey! Love, how love, could you do this to me?

Hey! Love, how love, could you do this to me?

Hey! Love, how love, could you do this to me?

Hey! Love, how love, could you do this to me?



And the chillers in their villas in Hollywood are waking up

Throwing stones at each other's windows

Why worry about the weather or nuclear weapons

When they can eat for free on a black card at Nando's



Play nice! Suck it up, you could be sitting eating chicken wings with your heroes

Chillers in the villas go up your spine

They're using it as the industry's backbone



Hey! Love, how love, could you do this to me?

Hey! Love, how love, could you do this to me?

Hey! Love, how love, could you do this to me?

Hey! Love, how love, could you do this to me?



And the chillers in their villas in Hollywood are waking up

And throwing stones at each other's windows

Chillers in their villas in Hollywood are waking up

And throwing bricks at each other's egos



Chillers in art school are waking up with dreams

Bigger than a salary at HMIC though

Chillers in their villas in hollywood

Chillers in their villas in hollywood



Hey! Love, how love? Chillers in their villas in Hollywood

Hey! Love, how love? Chillers in their villas in Hollywood

Hey! Love, how love? Chillers in their villas in Hollywood

Hey! Love, how love? Chillers in their villas in Hollywood

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

"Darkness with holes of light."

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

"Jools Holland!"

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

"Fantastic Negrito at Jools Holland. He told us our music is "f*ck it" music and I think that's the best compliment we've ever received. He makes powerful protest music so I think we really connected."

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

"2001: A Space Odyssey. Although actually, people would definitely expect that."

10) When can we see you live?

"Our February UK tour which includes our next London headline show at Rich Mix, 28th February. Make sure you get tickets. It'll be a stonker."