Get To Know

Get To Know: Che Lingo

This week we're throwing a spotlight on London's own Che Lingo, in our latest Get To Know interview...

Wednesday, October 3, 2018 - 15:25

Breaking through for nigh-on six years already with his genre-blending mix of UK rap and hip-hop-inspired music, South West London's Che Lingo is coming up as one of the UK's finest rap talents right now.

Whether he's lampooning the game of the music industry on 'Same Energy', or writing an ode to the black female form on 'Black Girl Magic', Che's here to make a point and continues to do so, recently linking up with Mick Jenkins on 'No Sidekicks', a challenge to notions of old-school masculinity.

Get to know what he's all about in our introducing interview below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from… 

"I’m an overthinking, anime-watching indie artist from South West London, Wandsworth. My music is fundamentally RnB and hiphop inspired but can end up anywhere."

2) Describe your sound in three words… 

"Present. Thought-provoking. Smooth."

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music? 

"It wasn’t an individual. It was more of a feeling. Loads of things were annoying and pacifying in my childhood, music (just rapping/spitting) at the time was the only thing I found I enjoyed without question or fear of judgement. It just “felt” right."

4) Who are your biggest musical influences? 

"Anyone who makes me feel something. An extreme emotion in whatever form."

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

"All the writing and creation comes from different places and experiences, this one was written after addressing some feelings I had with a girl I was dating. She's a free spirit and I felt weird trying to stifle that for my own conformability, I had to accept that it was toxic, so I was forced to communicate with her on a deeper and more transparent level than I might usually. The tracks just flowed from there."

No Sidekicks

6) What can we expect from your live shows? 

"To make a new friend or at least feel a part of something. My shows aren’t ego driven. I get on stage and keep it 100% human for the sake of my own sanity and the connection I want to maintain with the individuals eager to follow me on this journey and support it. It's risky, but the risk is proof."

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far? 

"Swizz Beats' mom telling me she’s a fan of my music."

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck? 

"Anderson .Paak. I asked him for one too many pictures one time at a festival. Lol."

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect? 

"The Death Note soundtrack."

10) When can we see you live?

"I’ve just played my second London show, follow me on socials and turn on my notifications so I know its real."

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals How Her Parents Reacted When She Told Them She Was Pregnant – Exclusive
Headie One at MTV PUSH Live at Tape London
Watch Headie One's Bangin' Performance Of 'Tracksuit Love'
Kylie Jenner attending the Adidas Falcon FW18 launch.
Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Launching Skincare?
Che Lingo
Get To Know: Che Lingo
Allison Hill and her autistic son, Jacob Hill, attended Taylor Swift&#039;s Houston concert.
Taylor Swift Meets The Autistic Boy Who She Helped Get A Service Dog
Sophie Kasaei and Alex Macpherson
Geordie Shore's Alex Macpherson Hasn't Ruled Out Dating Sophie Kasaei
California Mid-State Fair featuring Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato’s Sister Shares An Update On Her Recovery
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Just Joined The Cast Of The Charlie's Angels Reboot
Chloe Ferry’s Mum Is An Absolute Worldie And Fans Are Desperate For Her Number
Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Gave Her $1 Million To Say No To A Fashion Deal
Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose
Kim Kardashian And Ruby Rose Are The Most Dangerous Celebrities To Search For
Emma Stone Opens Up About Her Ongoing Experience Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks
How Bella And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Feel About Kendall Jenner Dating Their Little Brother
Shawn Mendes Was Asked If He'd Perform At Ex Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Wedding
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Admits She’s Happy To Have Ste Rankine ‘In Her Life Forever’ As She Opens Up About Motherhood To Her Mum – Exclusive
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Worries She’s Alienating Her Castmates Because Of This Reason – EXCLUSIVE
Celebs who have the craziest prenups
From Kim Kardashian To Beyoncé : 8 Of The Craziest Celebrity Prenups
Zayn Malik bares his tattoos on NYC stroll
Zayn Malik Bares His Chest Tats As He Steps Out After Recent 'Sex Session' Allegation
Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp
Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were 'Spotted' Kissing
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Back At It With The Instagram Trolling

More From Get To Know

Che Lingo
Get To Know: Che Lingo
Chelcee Grimes
Get To Know: Chelcee Grimes
Get To Know - Barney Artist
Get To Know: Barney Artist
Jvck James
Get To Know: Jvck James
Get To Know J Warner
Get To Know: J Warner
TEEKS
Get To Know: TEEKS
Ebenezer
Get To Know: Ebenezer
Drones Club
Get To Know: Drones Club
Sharna Bass
Get To Know: Sharna Bass
Yizzy
Get To Know: Yizzy
Kasai
Music
Get To Know: Kasai
B Young
Music
Get To Know: B Young

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Purchase Second Home
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location
Zayn Malik bares his tattoos on NYC stroll
Zayn Malik Bares His Chest Tats As He Steps Out After Recent 'Sex Session' Allegation
Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Chloe Ferry’s Mum Is An Absolute Worldie And Fans Are Desperate For Her Number
How Bella And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Feel About Kendall Jenner Dating Their Little Brother
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
What Doctors Discovered After Measuring The Vaginas Of 650 Women
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Just Shared The Sneakiest Couples Selfie
Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp
Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were 'Spotted' Kissing
Sophie Kasaei and Alex Macpherson
Geordie Shore's Alex Macpherson Hasn't Ruled Out Dating Sophie Kasaei