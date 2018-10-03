Get To Know: Che Lingo

Breaking through for nigh-on six years already with his genre-blending mix of UK rap and hip-hop-inspired music, South West London's Che Lingo is coming up as one of the UK's finest rap talents right now.

Whether he's lampooning the game of the music industry on 'Same Energy', or writing an ode to the black female form on 'Black Girl Magic', Che's here to make a point and continues to do so, recently linking up with Mick Jenkins on 'No Sidekicks', a challenge to notions of old-school masculinity.

Get to know what he's all about in our introducing interview below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

"I’m an overthinking, anime-watching indie artist from South West London, Wandsworth. My music is fundamentally RnB and hiphop inspired but can end up anywhere."

2) Describe your sound in three words…

"Present. Thought-provoking. Smooth."

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

"It wasn’t an individual. It was more of a feeling. Loads of things were annoying and pacifying in my childhood, music (just rapping/spitting) at the time was the only thing I found I enjoyed without question or fear of judgement. It just “felt” right."

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

"Anyone who makes me feel something. An extreme emotion in whatever form."

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

"All the writing and creation comes from different places and experiences, this one was written after addressing some feelings I had with a girl I was dating. She's a free spirit and I felt weird trying to stifle that for my own conformability, I had to accept that it was toxic, so I was forced to communicate with her on a deeper and more transparent level than I might usually. The tracks just flowed from there."

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

"To make a new friend or at least feel a part of something. My shows aren’t ego driven. I get on stage and keep it 100% human for the sake of my own sanity and the connection I want to maintain with the individuals eager to follow me on this journey and support it. It's risky, but the risk is proof."

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

"Swizz Beats' mom telling me she’s a fan of my music."

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

"Anderson .Paak. I asked him for one too many pictures one time at a festival. Lol."

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

"The Death Note soundtrack."

10) When can we see you live?

"I’ve just played my second London show, follow me on socials and turn on my notifications so I know its real."