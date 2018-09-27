Get To Know

Get To Know: Chelcee Grimes

This week we're introducing the rising pop star as she finally steps into the limelight!

Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 17:07

Having written songs for such pop heavyweights as Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Kesha and The Saturdays - and all the meanwhile playing football professionally, it's finally Chelcee Grimes' turn for the spotlight on stage.

Now she's creating sunshine-y earworm pop tracks of her very own, and quietly working with the likes of Calvin Harris and RedOne on her upcoming debut album. SO, it's high time you're introduced to the rising star...  

Check out Chelcee Grimes' fantastic video for her massive pop-tune 'I Need a Night Out' and get to know her in our latest introducing interview below!

Chelcee Grimes - I Need a Night Out (Official Video)

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from… 

“I’m Chelcee Grimes, from the best city in the world! LIVERPOOL! I’m a songwriter & have wrote for some artists you might know, and I also just released my own single! oH - I also play football for Fulham Ladies. 


2) Describe your sound in three words… 

“Powerful Pop Music”


3) Who inspired you to start a career in music? 

“Lady GaGa. She just doesn’t know it. But the first time I saw her live the heavens opened for me.”

 

4) Who are your biggest musical influences? 

“I Grew up on 90’s Pop princesses like p!NK, Gwen Stefani, Xtina, Avril. ALL THAT GOOD STUFF!!”

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album… 

“It constantly changes, Sometimes I might be in the studio writing for somebody else, but an idea just comes to me and feels very “me” Ya know? 
Some days I’ll write the whole song in 3 minutes on the tube in London and sometimes on my mum’s couch in Liverpool, every day is different.”

Get To Know Chelcee Grimes / Credit: Chelcee Grimes


6) What can we expect from your live shows? 

“A little sweat fest first and foremost because I play a lot of guitar on stage! If the show has been a success you will have laughed, cried, danced, and sang your heart out with me.”
 


7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far? 

“There’s been a lot lately, I keep needing to pinch myself. I worked with Calvin Harris and RedONE in La recently which blew my mind but I also co-wrote 3 songs on the Dua lipa album which I’m dying about because come’ on!!! She’s killing it. But more of a personal note was releasing my own music after so long waiting in the wings! That’s been a highlight seeing my name on the record finally!”
 
 

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck? 

“I don’t get starstruck, we all eat, bleed and use the bathroom the same! That’s what someone once told me ha! But I think the day I meet LadyGaGa I will be. She’s not human.”
 
 

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect? 

I love country music! I listen to a lot of country.


 
10) When can we see you live?

I have my first HEADLINE show in London 23rd OCT in Camden assembly which you can come see me play & ALSO a hometown show in Liverpool Arts Club on the 30th OCT! 

Hope I see you there xxx

 

You can catch up on our previous Get To Know interview with Barney Artist right HERE!

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She’s In A ‘Different Headspace’ With Lads In The New Series - EXCLUSIVE
Chelcee Grimes
Get To Know: Chelcee Grimes
Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid both sport lovebites
Did Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid Give Each Other These Massive Love Bites?
Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Are Both ‘Casually Dating’ Other People After Their Split
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Just Spent A Small Fortune On Tribute To Baby Stormi
Riverdale’s KJ Apa And Casey Cott Reveal How They Came Up With That Topless Parody
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Alaska from RuPaul&#039;s Drag Race.
Maybe Stop Drinking Your Own Wee Already
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple
Ex On The Beach’s Matty B Admits He ‘Doesn’t Hold Grudges’ After That Awkward Kick-Off With Daisy Robins’ Ex Sam Ellerington - EXCLUSIVE
Shawn Mendes Thinks His Mum Leaked The Truth About His Secret Journal
Ex On The Beach’s Rhianne Saxby Is Suspicious Of George Keys’ Relationship With Katie Mann After Hearing His Mum’s Comments - Exclusive
Kim Kardashian boob tape
Cardi B Steals Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Boob Tape Trick
Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Celebs talk about sexting
From Khloe Kardashian To Rihanna: 7 Celebs Who Got Real About Sexting
Scotty T Has Returned To Geordie Shore So Let's Relive His Classic Turbo Moments
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the beach
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Sexual AF Comment On Kanye West's Instagram Pic
London Celebrity Sightings: Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown.
Love Island’s Ellie Brown And Charlie Brake Have Split
YO! MTV Raps 2018
YO! MTV Raps UK – Everything You Need To Know About Series 1

More From Get To Know

Chelcee Grimes
Get To Know: Chelcee Grimes
Get To Know - Barney Artist
Get To Know: Barney Artist
Jvck James
Get To Know: Jvck James
Get To Know J Warner
Get To Know: J Warner
TEEKS
Get To Know: TEEKS
Ebenezer
Get To Know: Ebenezer
Drones Club
Get To Know: Drones Club
Sharna Bass
Get To Know: Sharna Bass
Yizzy
Get To Know: Yizzy
Kasai
Music
Get To Know: Kasai
B Young
Music
Get To Know: B Young
Ina Wroldsen
Music
Get To Know: Ina Wroldsen

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby will not appear on I&#039;m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the beach
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Sexual AF Comment On Kanye West's Instagram Pic
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Just Spent A Small Fortune On Tribute To Baby Stormi
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson does Casey Johnson&#039;s Makeup
Marnie Simpson Gives Casey Johnson A Full Face Of Makeup And The Results Are Unreal
London Celebrity Sightings: Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown.
Love Island’s Ellie Brown And Charlie Brake Have Split
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Charlotte Crosby toenail injury
The Most Shocking Celebrity Injuries Ever: Including Hailey Baldwin And Lil Xan