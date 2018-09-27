Get To Know: Chelcee Grimes

Having written songs for such pop heavyweights as Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Kesha and The Saturdays - and all the meanwhile playing football professionally, it's finally Chelcee Grimes' turn for the spotlight on stage.

Now she's creating sunshine-y earworm pop tracks of her very own, and quietly working with the likes of Calvin Harris and RedOne on her upcoming debut album. SO, it's high time you're introduced to the rising star...

Check out Chelcee Grimes' fantastic video for her massive pop-tune 'I Need a Night Out' and get to know her in our latest introducing interview below!



1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

“I’m Chelcee Grimes, from the best city in the world! LIVERPOOL! I’m a songwriter & have wrote for some artists you might know, and I also just released my own single! oH - I also play football for Fulham Ladies.



2) Describe your sound in three words…

“Powerful Pop Music”



3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

“Lady GaGa. She just doesn’t know it. But the first time I saw her live the heavens opened for me.”

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

“I Grew up on 90’s Pop princesses like p!NK, Gwen Stefani, Xtina, Avril. ALL THAT GOOD STUFF!!”

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

“It constantly changes, Sometimes I might be in the studio writing for somebody else, but an idea just comes to me and feels very “me” Ya know?

Some days I’ll write the whole song in 3 minutes on the tube in London and sometimes on my mum’s couch in Liverpool, every day is different.”

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

“A little sweat fest first and foremost because I play a lot of guitar on stage! If the show has been a success you will have laughed, cried, danced, and sang your heart out with me.”





7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

“There’s been a lot lately, I keep needing to pinch myself. I worked with Calvin Harris and RedONE in La recently which blew my mind but I also co-wrote 3 songs on the Dua lipa album which I’m dying about because come’ on!!! She’s killing it. But more of a personal note was releasing my own music after so long waiting in the wings! That’s been a highlight seeing my name on the record finally!”





8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

“I don’t get starstruck, we all eat, bleed and use the bathroom the same! That’s what someone once told me ha! But I think the day I meet LadyGaGa I will be. She’s not human.”





9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I love country music! I listen to a lot of country.





10) When can we see you live?

I have my first HEADLINE show in London 23rd OCT in Camden assembly which you can come see me play & ALSO a hometown show in Liverpool Arts Club on the 30th OCT!

Hope I see you there xxx

