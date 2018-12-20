Get To Know

Get To Know: Don EE

Don EE is already getting Beyoncé's attention, here's why you should believe the hype...

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 09:00

East-Londoner Don EE is definitely proving he’s someone you should be keeping an eye on in the upcoming year.

After gaining attention from a Beyoncé Instagram post last year that featured his track ‘You Alright, Yeah?’, Don EE has been proving he’s worthy of all the craze around him ever since. With bars that flow naturally and cheeky lyrics that we can’t help but rap along to, Don EE is proving that he’s not messing around when he’s messing around.

Don EE

Following up the infectiously good ‘You Alright Yeah?’, the rapper/singer brings us his latest track ‘Love Coming Down’ featuring Davido. Giving us summer vibes in December, Don EE proves that there really is nothing he can’t do.

So, of course, we sat him down with us to get to know a bit more about him, find out all about what inspired him to get into music and the musicians he idolises below...

1.  For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

"Well as some people will know I go by then name of Don EE, I’m a musician from East London, Canning Town. I think I’m a people person, I’m easy going, I can get along with anyone. People just feel that vibe around me, good energy and banter."

2. Describe your sound in three words…

"Afro swingy/rap and flavoured."

3. Who inspired you to start a career in music?

"I think my friends did. I grow up in an era where grime was at the forefront and listening to people like Kano, Wiley Ruff Squad, Nasty Crew etc as a youngster, all you wanted to do is MC. It wasn’t 'till I saw my friends Kojo and Bane doing well that’s when I thought 'let me take this seriously'."

4. Who are your biggest musical influences?

"Biggie Smalls, J. Cole, Michael Jackson, Travis Scott and Lauryn Hill."

5. Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

"I’ve been writing and recording a lot recently. I’ve been in the studio more times then my own house and bed, I’ve been recording for my EP which I’m working on right now to come out close to the summer of '19. I’ve put a lot of thinking and work into the last couple songs so I can’t wait for people to hear it."

Don EE ft Davido - Love Coming Down [Music Video] | GRM Daily

6. What can we expect from your live shows?

"Well for the people that’s seen me perform, I bring energy, vibes, the dance moves have got vim. I like to get the crowd going, I try to leave everything on that stage knowing I gave it my all."

7. What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

"Kojo bringing me out at Wireless, and performing in front of 12,000 people at Wembley Arena - those were the biggest highlights of my career so far."

8. Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

"It’s funny yeah I have, I met Lil Kim when I was on holiday in Miami, I couldn’t believe it she’s so down to Earth, and Travis Scott - what a guy."

9. What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

"Lana Del Rey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato." 

10. When can we see you live?

"I’m in Ireland on the 15th of December - got a show there, it’s my first show there so I’m excited. On the 23rd of January in Birmingham and some others still to be announced, hopefully you can attend to one of my shows and see how I perform."

