Get to Know: Hardy Caprio

This week's featured artist is an incredible musician from Croydon.

Hardy's career has gotten off to an incredible start. Not only has he released multiple critically acclaimed EPs but his One Acen collaboration 'Unsigned' has surpassed a whopping 23 million streams on Spotify alone. He is one of the UK's most promising talents.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the rising star this week.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m Hardy Caprio, I’m 21, I’m from Croydon and I’m an R&B singer.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Erratic, genuine, new.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Starting off probably the usual names - Kano, Skepta etc. Locally - Krept and Konan.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

The same names as before. But as I have matured, it’s mainly the people around me day to day who influence me most of all.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

You know what, I used to spend time writing down songs, going over them in detail. Now I tend to just have fun with music and make what feels best to me.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Again, for me, this is about having fun. I want fans to know that when know I’m performing that they’re going to enjoy their night.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I think the biggest highlight so far is getting into the Top 40 with a song that has the lyrics ‘black men don’t cheat' in it.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I wouldn’t say starstruck but I was at an event last year with Idris Elba where I couldn’t not get a picture.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Jon Bellion. If you know, you know.

10) When can we see you live?

Wireless, Reading & Leeds Fest and towards the end of the year there might be a special announcement coming.

You can follow Hardy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Watch Hardy's brilliant 'Rapper' music video below.