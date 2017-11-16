Get To Know: Jacob Banks

Get To Know

We catch up with the Birmingham singer in our latest Get To Know interview...

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 16:01

This week we're casting a spotlight on Jacob Banks, who's powerful vocals have already been enlisted by the likes of Chase & Status, Sigma, Wretch 32 and more. He recently released his incredibly powerful new single 'Unknown (To You)', so we suggest you stick that on in the background now while you read all about him in our introducing interview...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m Jacob Banks, I’m a story teller and I’m from Birmingham.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Genre bending soul.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My friends really, I never saw myself as an artist, it was more escapism for me, but my friends kept pushing and here we are.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

John Mayer, Kanye West, Amy Winehouse, Frank Ocean.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Writing my album has been therapeutic, I’ve learned and unlearned so much of myself that I can’t wait to share.

I believe what I say
Why does everyone hear me wrong?
If I told you different, would it sound the same?
Would it make a difference in any way? Oh no
I know I've done wrong, I'll pay for it
It's your turn to talk, for once I'm listening

Say that you don't want me, say that you don't need me
Tell me I'm the fool
Tell me you've been tortured, tell me you've been beaten
What I've done to you
Even if it doesn't matter, matter what's true
Say that you don't want me, say that you don't need me
Tell me I'm the fool

Look at all this heartache, what is left?
Forgetting how it started, this is how it ends, oh no
I know I've done some wrong, I'll pay for it
But it's your turn to talk, for once I'm listening

Say that you don't want me, say that you don't need me
Tell me I'm the fool
Tell me you've been tortured, tell me you've been beaten
What I've done to you
Even if it doesn't matter, matter what's true
Tell me that I'm unknown to you
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh

Say that you don't want me, say that you don't need me
Tell me I'm the fool
Tell me you've been tortured, tell me you've been beaten
What I've done to you
And even if it doesn't matter, matter what's true, oh no no
Say that you don't want me, say that you don't need me
Tell me I'm the fool

Tell me that it's over
Tell me that you mean it
This time was true
Tell me that I'm unknown
To you
6) What can we expect from your live shows?

My live shows are a journey, we will go through a bunch of emotions together intimately.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Doing my first headline tour is my highlight so far, I didn’t dream this far.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not really, I usually know when I’m going to meet someone so I spend hours going over my lines to maintain the cool.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Westlife, Westlife is gang. F**k every other boy band.

10) When can we see you live?

On tour in the US right now, Doing a UK run in December and back in Europe and UK in March.

Follow Jacob Banks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

