Get To Know: Jacob Banks

This week we're casting a spotlight on Jacob Banks, who's powerful vocals have already been enlisted by the likes of Chase & Status, Sigma, Wretch 32 and more. He recently released his incredibly powerful new single 'Unknown (To You)', so we suggest you stick that on in the background now while you read all about him in our introducing interview...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m Jacob Banks, I’m a story teller and I’m from Birmingham.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Genre bending soul.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My friends really, I never saw myself as an artist, it was more escapism for me, but my friends kept pushing and here we are.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

John Mayer, Kanye West, Amy Winehouse, Frank Ocean.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Writing my album has been therapeutic, I’ve learned and unlearned so much of myself that I can’t wait to share.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

My live shows are a journey, we will go through a bunch of emotions together intimately.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Doing my first headline tour is my highlight so far, I didn’t dream this far.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not really, I usually know when I’m going to meet someone so I spend hours going over my lines to maintain the cool.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Westlife, Westlife is gang. F**k every other boy band.

10) When can we see you live?

On tour in the US right now, Doing a UK run in December and back in Europe and UK in March.

