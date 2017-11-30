Get To Know: Kah-Lo

This week we're casting our eye on Kah-Lo who last year was nominated for a GRAMMY alongside Riton for their floor filler 'Rinse & Repeat'. Since then, the pair have collaborated further on 'Money' and her current, little-bit-ravey, single 'Fasta', which we can't get enough of. In our introducing intro we talk fearlessness, selfies with Remy Ma and more...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, and I lived in New York for most of my adult life, but now I'm based in London primarily. All three cities have shaped me and helped inspire my music.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Vibes, groovy, swaggy.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I had a couple of eureka moments to pursue a career in music. The first time as a child, it was Michael Jackson. The second time as an adult, it was Kanye West. They're both fearless entertainers and that's what I aspire to be; just as fearless.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I have way too many to mention here! But for my sound at the moment, I’d say Slick Rick, M.I.A, Kanye West and Kelis. I have such varied influences that it changes in a heartbeat.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Riton and I usually just vibe off whatever comes up that day. It could be a story from Lagos, or something we saw on YouTube. We’re good friends, so there’s always some banter going on and I just write off of that. We've actually been working on a project together and it's coming together really well. I can't wait for everybody to hear it.

View the lyrics Everybody wants money, money

To live in a location sunny, sunny

But that life ain't funny for me, for me

Cause I don't need that much money, money

See the thing about money, money

Soon as you get it everybody wants it

But that life just ain't for me

Cause the best things in life are free (alo, alo)

Everybody wants money, money

To live in a location sunny, sunny

But that life ain't funny for me, for me

Cause I don't need that much money, money

See the thing about money, money

Soon as you get it everybody wants it

But that life just ain't for me

Cause the best things in life are free (alo, alo)



I need that money, money

So I can keep myself fleeky, fleeky

If I want it, I got it

So trips to Capri is nothing, nothing

See the thing about money, money

Is I'm a fly girl who needs everything

But you keep on telling me

That the best things in life are free

I don't agree



Money come, money go

Money come, money go

Money come, money go

Money come, money go



You be acting funny (no way)

When there is no money (no way)

Thought you were my honey (no way)

Really thought you loved me 'yar (no mula, no love)

But you want my money

Baby, shake your body

I will give you money

I will make you happier



I need that money, money

So I can keep myself fleeky, fleeky

If I want it, I got it

So trips to Capri is nothing, nothing

See the thing about money, money

Is I'm a fly girl who needs everything

But you keep on telling me

That the best things in life are free

I don't agree



Money come, money go

Money come, money go

Money come, money go

Money come, money go

Money come, money go

Money come, money go



Everybody wants money, money

I need that money, money

Everybody wants money, money

I need that money, money

Everybody wants money, money

I need that money, money

Everybody wants money, money

I need that money, money



Everybody wants money, money

To live in a location sunny, sunny

But that life ain't funny for me, for me

Cause I don't need that much money, money

See the thing about money, money

Soon as you get it everybody wants it

But that life just ain't for me

Cause the best things in life are free (alo, alo)



Money come, money go

Money come, money go

Money come, money go

Money come, money go (zaga dat)

Money come, money go (everybody wants money, money)

Money come, money go (I need that money, money)

Money come, money go (everybody wants money, money)

Money come, money go (I need that money, money)

Need that (everybody wants)

Need that (everybody wants)

Need that (everybody wants)

Need that (everybody wants)

I need that money, money (everybody wants money, money)



Best things in life are free

Best things in life are free

Best things in life are free

Eh, baby girl best believe

Best things in life are free

Best things in life are free

Best things in life are free

Eh, baby girl best believe

Everybody wants money, money

To live in a location sunny, sunny Writer(s): Faridah Demola-Seriki, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Ajibade Oluwatosin, Henry Smithson, David Adedeji Adeleke Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Green hair, bomb AF makeup, and lots of jumping around! My single, ‘Fasta’ has a dance move, which is partly inspired by this game I used to play in school back home in Nigeria, so that happens too!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Being nominated for a Grammy! That felt incredible because I didn’t expect it until further down the line. It inspired me to just keep working hard and putting out great music.

Credit: Blaow Photography

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I actually used to intern at MTV in NYC and met a lot of celebs there. Ciara is so gorgeous, I don’t even think she’s human. We must investigate! I also met Remy Ma and Papoose at the Grammys and they asked me to take a picture of them for her Instagram. It's on there right now!

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Lots of R&B. I’m loving Chris Brown’s ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon’ and Daniel Caesar’s ‘Freudian’. I‘m also really into Frank Sinatra, Astrud Gilberto and Stan Getz.

10) When can we see you live?

I’m actually performing this week! I'm going to be supporting Jax Jones on his House Work Tour in London with Riton this Friday. It's going to be super lit so make sure you come down!

Kah-Lo's 'Fasta' is out now.

