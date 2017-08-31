Get to Know: Kojey Radical

This week's featured artist is an exciting rapper and spoken word artist from the UK.

Kojey Radical has quickly been making a name for himself as one of London rap's most interesting artists. Never afraid to tackle topics such as race and gentrification, he wows critics and gains new fans with every release.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the star and find out a little bit more about him.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m Kojey Radical. I’m a spoken word poet, musician and contemporary artist from Hoxton, East London. I’m just a person that likes to create things.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Forward thinking, unique, explosive.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I'd say that I knew music was always going to an interest of mine but I wouldn't have necessarily predicted that I would have got into it the way that it's turned out. I think everybody that I see, every day of my life, wake up and get on with, teaches me to be bold and follow my ambition.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Andre 300, Fela Kuti, 808Ink, Young Fathers, Saul Williams. At the moment Shaé (who’s on my track '700 Pennies') and Gaika.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

It’s long! I’ve been working on IN GODS BODY since 23 WINTERS was released. A lot of the songs have existed for a while in some capacity and I have evolved and shaped them. There’s a lot of contributors on this project. It was important to me to be able to work with the artists who best represented the project. If that was gonna take some time to do – then so be it.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

To be blown away. Live for me is what I enjoy doing the most. The visuals, my band, the whole atmosphere is electric and the energy in the room is mindblowing. A Kojey Radical show is an unforgettable experience.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Performing in Australia and New Zealand and realising I had a really strong fanbase there. I was made to feel very welcome and I can’t wait to go back and do more shows over there.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not really no.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I don’t know if people wouldn’t expect it but I’ve been listening a lot of Brockhampton.

10) When can we see you live?

I go on tour in October: playing Bristol, Manchester and Village Underground in London. You don’t want to miss it. I can’t wait.

Tickets are available for Kojey’s headline tour here and IN GODS BODY is out on Friday 1st September.

You can follow Kojey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Just click on the links.

Check out the new track 700 Pennies here and the After Winter video below.