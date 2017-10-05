Get to Know: Lotto Boyzz

This week's featured artist is an up and coming act from Birmingham.

Ever since they released their first music back in 2016, Lotto Boyzz have been making a name for themselves as one of the most exciting duos in the business. Blurring genre lines with singles like 'No Don', there's no end to Ash and Lucas' talents.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the two of them.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

We are two friends who share the same passion for music. We're from relatively the same area. We met up through a youth club and started doing music together.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Wavey. Catchy. Positive.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Ash - I was inspired by someone who was like my older bro (Big Ash).

Lucas - My older brother used to rap and produce which got me into writing from a young age.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Bob Marley, Drake, Skepta, Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson...

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new EP...

Writing this EP was a crazy experience. With our breakthrough single 'No Don' we knew that we'd set the bar high, but refusing to fold into the pressure, we let out musical minds speak out and shaped a genre-defying body of work that we're pleased with and hope gets the same response.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

When you go to a Lotto Boyzz live show it will be nothing but a great experience. It will be an absolutely unforgettable shutdown. Something else which is crucial to our shows is surprises.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Going on tour with J Hus.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Lukey has a lil crush on Stefflon Don and he saw her at a show once. My WCW is Cardi B.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Ash - 'Say You Love Me' by Jesse Ware.

10) When can we see you live?

On our headline UK tour in November.

You can buy tickets to Lotto Boyzz UK tour: HERE.

You can follow Lotto Boyzz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Check out Lotto Boyzz' new single 'Birmingham (Anthem)' below.