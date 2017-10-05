Get to Know: Lotto Boyzz
We caught up with the exciting new duo to find out a little bit more about them and his music...
This week's featured artist is an up and coming act from Birmingham.
Ever since they released their first music back in 2016, Lotto Boyzz have been making a name for themselves as one of the most exciting duos in the business. Blurring genre lines with singles like 'No Don', there's no end to Ash and Lucas' talents.
We were lucky enough to catch up with the two of them.
Check it out below...
1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…
We are two friends who share the same passion for music. We're from relatively the same area. We met up through a youth club and started doing music together.
2) Describe your sound in three words…
Wavey. Catchy. Positive.
3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?
Ash - I was inspired by someone who was like my older bro (Big Ash).
Lucas - My older brother used to rap and produce which got me into writing from a young age.
4) Who are your biggest musical influences?
Bob Marley, Drake, Skepta, Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson...
5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new EP...
Writing this EP was a crazy experience. With our breakthrough single 'No Don' we knew that we'd set the bar high, but refusing to fold into the pressure, we let out musical minds speak out and shaped a genre-defying body of work that we're pleased with and hope gets the same response.
6) What can we expect from your live shows?
When you go to a Lotto Boyzz live show it will be nothing but a great experience. It will be an absolutely unforgettable shutdown. Something else which is crucial to our shows is surprises.
7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?
Going on tour with J Hus.
8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?
Lukey has a lil crush on Stefflon Don and he saw her at a show once. My WCW is Cardi B.
9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?
Ash - 'Say You Love Me' by Jesse Ware.
10) When can we see you live?
On our headline UK tour in November.
You can buy tickets to Lotto Boyzz UK tour: HERE.
You can follow Lotto Boyzz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Check out Lotto Boyzz' new single 'Birmingham (Anthem)' below.
I, come from
These ends
Peng ting, out of town
She hurt my feelings
Might just go to Broad Street on the weekend
Ask me where I'm from and if you see them
Say
Bir, Birmin'ham, man are from Birmin'ham
Them gyal are from Birmin'ham
Gyal are from Birmin'ham
Don't lie, Birmin'ham
Man are from Birmin'ham
Them gyal are from Birmin'ham
Gyal are from Birmin'ham
KMT, don't play with me
Tell them I know gangsters outside KFC
Tell them that I am from the streets
So I love it when the peng ting wears a hat over her weave
Trip to the Bullring
Spending money where I wanna
Everytime I phone the plug, plug
You be calling me the charger
I say Re-E-wind
MafDot, pull up the tune
Scratch that, pull up and boom
It's the Lotto Boyz, you dun kno
I, come from
These ends
Peng ting, out of town
She hurt my feelings
Might just go to Broad Street on the weekend
Ask me where I'm from and if you see them
Say
Bir, Birmin'ham, man are from Birmin'ham
Them gyal are from Birmin'ham
Gyal are from Birmin'ham
Don't lie, Birmin'ham
Man are from Birmin'ham
Them gyal are from Birmin'ham
Gyal are from Birmin'ham
We're all rooting for the city of Brum
The city I love, just tryin' put my city on top
Just roll deep in these show p's
The shows good, still comes on the block
And I'll be on top
Pay no mind to the answers
Just came off tour with Hus
Money stack long so we Lean and Bop
Now I'm just killin', we're bringing my team up
Don't give me a reason, on the mic I'm squeezin'
Empty clips no reason
Just tryna bring my team in
Grind hard, we achievin'
We'll be like from mornin' to evenin'
Hustle and bringin' the p's in
Broke boys get out your feelings
Breathin'
Lotto Boyzz, it is our season
I, come from
These ends
Peng ting, out of town
She hurt my feelings
Might just go to Broad Street on the weekend
Ask me where I'm from and if you see them
Say
Bir, Birmin'ham, man are from Birmin'ham
Them gyal are from Birmin'ham
Gyal are from Birmin'ham
Don't lie, Birmin'ham
Man are from Birmin'ham
Them gyal are from Birmin'ham
Gyal are from Birmin'ham
You don't know what I'll do for the cash
I'm rollin' with Lucas and Ash
I don't wanna tell bro come thru with the mash
Just chill and move to the gash
I got it on smash
Please don't speak don't ask
Touch Broad Street I splash
I pop bottles no need for a glass
Top models for me and the lads
Like brandy, Grey Goose, Alizée, champs
Got her number on the Pallisades ramp
Took her out on a Friday night
I had to 'low that by the Saturday rags
Is she dumb cos mans mental
I'm big in Brum like Grand Central
Don't flex on me with your whip
When I know the owner of that rental cos
I, come from (Brum town)
These ends
Peng ting, out of town
She hurt my feelings
Might just go to Broad Street on the weekend
Ask me where I'm from and if you see them
Say
Bir, Birmin'ham, man are from Birmin'ham
Them gyal are from Birmin'ham
Gyal are from Birmin'ham
Don't lie, Birmin'ham
Man are from Birmin'ham
Them gyal are from Birmin'ham
Gyal are from Birmin'ham
It's the 0121, 0121
It's the 0121, 0121
It's the 0121, 0121