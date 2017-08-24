Get to Know: Mr Eazi

This week's featured artist is an exciting singer and rapper.

Mr Eazi is a Nigeria born artist who fuses the sounds of his childhood with those that he discovered while living in Ghana. He has already made a huge name for himself in West Africa and is now starting to gain lots of international recognition.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the rising star and find out a little bit more about him.

Check it out...

1) For those who don’t knowabout you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I am Mr Eazi, from Nigeria-Ghana and I make Banku music. Its basically Africa's new sound. It's afro-fusion: a sub-genre under Afrobeats haha!

2) Describe your sound in three words…

It's chilled, laidback, rythmic.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My fans to be honest. I was just putting up music on Soundcloud and it began to spread organically.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Dr Alban, Diplo, Drake, Lagbaja, Fela, Bob Marley and Popcaan.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music...

Its a vibe. I get in the studio and freestyle on different beats and different topics until we find one that we really like.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

VIBeZ!! Authentic afro vibes. It goes like a wave: sometimes mellow, sometimes high energy.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Being Apple Music's 'Up Next' artist of the month haha. It included a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS!

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

No! Maybe when I meet JAY-Z.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Odunsi, Andrea Bocelli, Angus and Julia Stone, Onyebor...

10) When can we see you live?

My Life Is Eazi Culture Festival on September 23rd at the Roundhouse in Camden, London!

You can follow Mr Eazi on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Tickets to Mr Eazi's Camden show are available: HERE.

Check out his new single 'Life Is Eazi' below.