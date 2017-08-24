Get To Know

Get to Know: Mr Eazi

We caught up with the musician to find out a little bit more about him and his music...

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 16:18

This week's featured artist is an exciting singer and rapper.

Mr Eazi is a Nigeria born artist who fuses the sounds of his childhood with those that he discovered while living in Ghana. He has already made a huge name for himself in West Africa and is now starting to gain lots of international recognition.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the rising star and find out a little bit more about him.

Check it out...

1) For those who don’t knowabout you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I am Mr Eazi, from Nigeria-Ghana and I make Banku music. Its basically Africa's new sound. It's afro-fusion: a sub-genre under Afrobeats haha!

2) Describe your sound in three words…

It's chilled, laidback, rythmic.  

 3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

 My fans to be honest. I was just putting up music on Soundcloud and it began to spread organically. 

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

 Dr Alban, Diplo, Drake, Lagbaja, Fela, Bob Marley and Popcaan.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music...

Its a vibe. I get in the studio and freestyle on different beats and different topics until we find one that we really like.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

 VIBeZ!! Authentic afro vibes. It goes like a wave: sometimes mellow, sometimes high energy.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

 Being Apple Music's 'Up Next' artist of the month haha. It included a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS! 

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

 No! Maybe when I meet JAY-Z.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

 Odunsi, Andrea Bocelli, Angus and Julia Stone, Onyebor...

10) When can we see you live?

My Life Is Eazi Culture Festival on September 23rd at the Roundhouse in Camden, London!  

You can follow Mr Eazi on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Tickets to Mr Eazi's Camden show are available: HERE.

Check out his new single 'Life Is Eazi' below.

New - Mr Eazi ft Phyno & Olamide - Life is Eazi ( ALT Video )

Latest News

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 6

Xbox One S Minecraft Edition

Everything You Need To Know About The New Xbox Consoles: Project Scorpio And The Special Minecraft Edition

Get to Know: Mr Eazi

Zahida Allen Opens Up About Battle With Anorexia As She Blasts Cruel Bodyshamers

Here's Every Model Confirmed For The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Sophie Kasaei Has A Word Of Warning For Fans Of Charlotte Crosby And Gary Beadle

Little Mix

5 Years of ‘Wings’: The Single That Launched Little Mix

Kendall Jenner’s Bronzer Hack Just Changed The Way We Do Our Makeup Forever

11 Reasons Your Eyebrows Suck (And How To Fix Them)

Watch The Emotional Trailer For Lady Gaga's Documentary 'Five Foot Two'

Gaz Beadle Hits Out At Trolls Who Claimed Pregnant Emma McVey Has Been Drinking Alcohol

Fifth Harmony Tease New 'He Like That' Music Video

The Good Life game

This New Game Combines A Murder Mystery And Cats And We're Here For It

Back To School And College Outfit Inspo You Can Steal From Celebs

Riverdale&#039;s KJ Apa

KJ Apa Reveals ‘Dark’ Riverdale Season 2 Details And The Couple He Totally Ships

Demi Lovato - 2017 VMAs

Demi Lovato's New Album Is Coming Out Next Month

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The 'Madness' Of Gaz Beadle's Baby News

Cole Sprouse Didn’t Hold Back With His Thoughts On The New Riverdale Poster

Does This Mean That Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Actually Knew Each Other Before Love Island?

More From Get To Know

Music

Get to Know: Mr Eazi

Music

Get to Know: Bad Sounds

Music

Get to Know: Isaac Gracie

Music

Get to Know: Hare Squead

Music

Get to Know: Cherée

Music

Get to Know: Hak Baker

Get To Know: Maggie Lindemann

Get To Know: Astrid S

Get To Know: salute

Get To Know: Sabrina Carpenter

Music

Get To Know: Day Wave

Music

Get To Know: The Magic Gang

Trending Articles

Marty McKenna's Reaction To Gary Beadle's Baby News Was Classic Marty

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Gaz Beadle Hits Out At Trolls Who Claimed Pregnant Emma McVey Has Been Drinking Alcohol

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Marnie Simpson Vows To Never Have Anal Sex: 'I'm Closing The Door On It Forever'

Celebrity

A Definitive Timeline Of Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey's Bumpy Relationship

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The 'Madness' Of Gaz Beadle's Baby News

Sophie Kasaei Has A Word Of Warning For Fans Of Charlotte Crosby And Gary Beadle