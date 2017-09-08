Get To Know

Get to Know: Not3s

We caught up with the exciting new talent to find out a little bit more about him and his music...

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 14:58

This week's featured artist is an exciting rapper from Hackney.

Not3s has quickly been making a name for himself as one of UK rap's most promising talents. His debut 'Addison Lee' immediately impressed critics and his latest single 'Aladdin' has helped him establish an ever-growing loyal fanbase.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the star and find out a little bit more about him.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I'm from Hackney and I've been into music since I was like four. My first words were lyrics from a DMX song so music is just something that I've been destined to do. The 3 in my name signifies music notes, money notes and take note of me. 

2) Describe your sound in three words…

My sound is diverse, fresh and dope.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My family. My parents are very musically orientated, so them as well as different life experiences. 

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Tory Lanez, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

It was an organic process. I just made songs then from there decided which songs I wanted on the EP and as singles.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Expect energy and passion. It's also very engaging between my fans and I.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Louis Theroux tweeting about 'Addison Lee'.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Stormzy.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Anderson .Paak - 'Silicon Valley', Chris Brown - '2012', D.R.A.M. - 'Caretaker (feat. SZA)', Keith Sweat - 'Nobody', Mary J. Blige - 'It's On' etc.

10) When can we see you live?

During my #TakeNot3s tour kicking off this September.

You can follow Not3s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Check out his 'Aladdin' video below.

Not3s - Aladdin [Music Video] | GRM Daily

