Get to Know: Pale Waves

This week's featured artist is an up and coming band from Manchester.

Pale Waves first met at uni and have since gone on to become one of the UK's best groups. Their first single 'There's a Honey' was produced by The 1975 and their latest release 'Television Romance' proves that they are more than a one-hit wonder.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the talented foursome.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

We started the band whilst living in Manchester and we've been together for roughly 3 years. However we only really came visible this year as we spent time playing shows and writing music. We really wanted to establish what we wanted to give to people and how.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Honest pop music.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My dad was the one to mainly inspire me to start writing music. I grew up with him playing guitar and music around the house. My mum would always get frustrated with us because we would stay up so late playing guitar so loud but it was the best time ever.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I listen to a lot of artists from the eighties. I love artists such as The Blue Nile, Prince, The Cranberries and Cocteau Twins. I try to listen to all sorts though. I like all sorts of music.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

Pale Waves work best when myself and Ciara can inspire each other. We work best when we work alone and then combine what we have as one. The way we start songs really varies. I start a lot of the songs with just me and my acoustic. Ciara sometimes presents me with a whole song wrote musically that I instantly fall in love with and have to write to it instantly. We’re currently recording an EP in London I really cannot wait to show everyone other sides of Pale Waves.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Different sides of Pale Waves. The thing I love the most about doing our own shows is that we can play more songs and meet people.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Traveling around North America and Europe with Pale Waves and supporting The 1975 at Madison Square Garden. It's only the start of our careers and we’ve all been fortunate enough to have so many amazing experiences already that we're very grateful for.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I’ve not met anyone in person that I’ve been starstruck by. However, I was pretty taken back by watching The Cure live last year.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

People probably expect me to have Pale Waves songs on my iPhone but they may not expect the amount of songs that I have on there. I basically have a Pale Waves album already.

10) When can we see you live?

Our next show is the start of our UK tour. We're also going on tour in Europe and the US this year, which is going to be amazing.

You can buy tickets to see Pale Waves perform on their tour: HERE.

You can follow Pale Waves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Check out Pale Waves' new single 'Television Romance' below.