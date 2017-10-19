Get To Know

Get to Know: Pale Waves

We caught up with the exciting new group to find out a little bit more about them and their music...

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 14:55

This week's featured artist is an up and coming band from Manchester.

Pale Waves first met at uni and have since gone on to become one of the UK's best groups. Their first single 'There's a Honey' was produced by The 1975 and their latest release 'Television Romance' proves that they are more than a one-hit wonder.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the talented foursome.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

We started the band whilst living in Manchester and we've been together for roughly 3 years. However we only really came visible this year as we spent time playing shows and writing music. We really wanted to establish what we wanted to give to people and how. 

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Honest pop music. 

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My dad was the one to mainly inspire me to start writing music. I grew up with him playing guitar and music around the house. My mum would always get frustrated with us because we would stay up so late playing guitar so loud but it was the best time ever.  

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I listen to a lot of artists from the eighties. I love artists such as The Blue Nile, Prince, The Cranberries and Cocteau Twins. I try to listen to all sorts though. I like all sorts of music. 

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

Pale Waves work best when myself and Ciara can inspire each other. We work best when we work alone and then combine what we have as one. The way we start songs really varies. I start a lot of the songs with just me and my acoustic. Ciara sometimes presents me with a whole song wrote musically that I instantly fall in love with and have to write to it instantly. We’re currently recording an EP in London I really cannot wait to show everyone other sides of Pale Waves. 

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Different sides of Pale Waves. The thing I love the most about doing our own shows is that we can play more songs and meet people. 

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Traveling around North America and Europe with Pale Waves and supporting The 1975 at Madison Square Garden. It's only the start of our careers and we’ve all been fortunate enough to have so many amazing experiences already that we're very grateful for. 

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I’ve not met anyone in person that I’ve been starstruck by. However, I was pretty taken back by watching The Cure live last year. 

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

People probably expect me to have Pale Waves songs on my iPhone but they may not expect the amount of songs that I have on there. I basically have a Pale Waves album already. 

10) When can we see you live?

Our next show is the start of our UK tour. We're also going on tour in Europe and the US this year, which is going to be amazing. 

You can buy tickets to see Pale Waves perform on their tour: HERE.

You can follow Pale Waves on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Check out Pale Waves' new single 'Television Romance' below.

View the lyrics
Everyone's getting so high
Losing their minds
Looking for you
Looking for you
I don't even know what I'm doing here
Why don't you just tell me?
Cause I'd rather be lonely

You are so happy
Your heart is strange
You wanna love me
But honey, that ain't okay
You're not so heavenly
Not much a euphony
But in the morning, it might just change

Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it
Television romance
Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it, got it
Television romance

Now I don't even know what to say to you
I feel like you're getting to me
And I know that's what you're into
Your face isn't enough (never enough)
To make me stay, stay, oh

Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it
Television romance
Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it, got it
Television romance

Do you think that you can have me tonight?
I think my- Think my heart is alright
I know, baby, think that I've got all the time
But in a few hours, I'll be out of my mind

Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it
Television romance
Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it, got it
Television romance

Oh, baby, won't you stop it
(Oh, baby, won't you stop it)
You and I haven't got it
(You and I haven't got it)
Television romance
Oh, baby, won't you stop it
(Oh, baby, won't you stop it)
You and I haven't got it, got it
(You and I haven't got it, got it)
Television romance
(Television romance)

Television romance

Television romance

Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it
Television romance
Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it, got it
Television romance
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Taylor Swift performing The 1989 World Tour

Taylor Swift Teases New Single 'Gorgeous' Featuring A Singing Baby

Tiffany Watson, Kylie Jenner, Marnie Simpson selfies

18 Of The Raunchiest Celebrities On Instagram

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Julia Michaels Are Dropping A 'Friends' Remix Tomorrow

Charlotte Dawson gets emosh as she sees her Just Tattoo Of Us inking for the first time

MTV Are Searching For More Brave Participants To Put Their Trust To The Test On Just Tattoo Of Us

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Shawn Mendes Announces MTV Unplugged Album Ahead Of EMAs Performance

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Kelly Clarkson performing on The TODAY Show In New York

Kelly Clarkson Finds The 'Meaning Of Life' On Brilliant New Song

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Trolling Is The Worst Thing About Being Famous: 'We've All Got Feelings' - EXCLUSIVE

Pale Waves

Get to Know: Pale Waves

Zara Larsson attends Teen Choice Awards 2017

Zara Larsson's 'So Good' Album Just Went Gold

WhatsApp launch feature enabling users to share their location with friends

WhatsApp Launch Feature Enabling Users To Share Their Location With Friends

These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 1 Need To Be Seen RN!

Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera Spark Collaboration Rumours

Rihanna hosts a pep rally to celebrate the launch of the AW17 FENTY PUMA by Rihanna collection at Bloomingdales on 59th Street on October 13, 2017 in New York City

Rihanna's Songwriter Says Her New Album Is "Absolutely Insane"

Bobby Norris, Louise Thompson and Kylie Jenner selfies

11 Celebrities Whose Plastic Surgery Shocked Their Fans To The Core

just tattoo of us ep4.jpg

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #4!

It’s Spirit Day! Here’s How You Can Support The Cause

Rita Ora Will Host the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

The 2017 MTV EMA Ticket Ballot Is Now Open!

Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna's Split: Everything We Know So Far

More From Get To Know

Pale Waves

Get to Know: Pale Waves

Sofi Tukker

Get to Know: Sofi Tukker

Music

Get to Know: Lotto Boyzz

Get to Know: Ten Tonnes

Music

Get to Know: PRETTYMUCH

Music

Get to Know: Jacob Plant

Music

Get to Know: Not3s

Music

Get to Know: Kojey Radical

Music

Get to Know: Mr Eazi

Music

Get to Know: Bad Sounds

Music

Get to Know: Isaac Gracie

Music

Get to Know: Hare Squead

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

sophie charlotte and holly to return to gerodie shore.jpg

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Wants Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan To Return For Series 16 – EXCLUSIVE

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

One Direction's Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Totally Fangirled Over Each Other

Marnie Simpson, Sean Pratt, Kendall Jenner
Celebrity

12 Reality Stars Who Post Instagrams SO Revealing They May As Well Be Naked

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Kendall Jenner Gets Seriously Cheeky In This High-Legged Swimsuit

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Taken THIS Major Step In Their Relationship

Fans Are Calling James Tindale’s Return To Geordie Shore The ‘Best Moment In The Show’s History’

Khalid

Khalid Tries Out British Slanguage and It's Hysterical