Get to Know: Phoebe Bridgers

This week's featured artist is an incredible new singer-songwriter from LA.

Phoebe Bridgers' career has gotten off to an amazing start. Not only does she have many famous admirers, including Ryan Adams, but her debut album, Stranger in the Alps (released in September), received widespread critical acclaim last month.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the 23-year-old this week.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I'm a gloomy singer-songwriter from sunny Los Angeles California.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Feelings plus music.

3) Who or what inspired you to start a career in music?

Initially, probably Hilary Duff or Avril Lavigne.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

They're always changing but right now: Grouper, Pinegrove, Half Waif, Dear Nora, Julien Baker, Jay Som, Snail Mail, Teenage Fanclub and Gold Star. Those are the bands and people who are inspiring me to write right now.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

For this record, I recorded in producer Tony Berg's pool house/studio in LA. We reworked older songs I had and then I would shut myself off from the world for a few days to write more. Then we'd record again.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

That depends on which show. I'm excited to do more full-band shows, which are still pretty atmospheric because my music is pretty mellow, but right now I'm touring as a two-piece with my best friend Harrison. I play acoustic guitar and Baritone electric and Harry plays electric guitar and lap steel.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Looking out over a crowd of people and seeing some of them mouthing the words to my songs. That and getting free clothes.

8) You’ve obviously worked with some legends like Ryan Adams & Conor Oberst but have you ever met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I recently met Lindsey from Snail Mail. She came to my show in Brooklyn which was a total surprise to me and I had been listening to their record so much it felt like a weird alternate reality to actually talk to her.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

The only thing I actually have saved on my phone are Harry Potter audiobooks. When I'm homesick on tour or trying to sleep in the van I'll listen and immediately feel safe. I know them almost by heart so it's kind of brainless.

10) When can we next see you live and what’s next on the horizon for you? Can we expect more material soon?

I'm just finishing a run of UK shows now - and I will be back in early 2018. Then definitely a lot more touring for this record, and then yes, hopefully, I'll find time to write on the road.

Watch Phoebe's brilliant 'Motion Sickness' video below.