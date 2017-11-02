Get To Know

Get to Know: Phoebe Bridgers

We caught up with the exciting new artist to find out a little bit more about her and her music...

Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 16:21

This week's featured artist is an incredible new singer-songwriter from LA.

Phoebe Bridgers' career has gotten off to an amazing start. Not only does she have many famous admirers, including Ryan Adams, but her debut album, Stranger in the Alps (released in September), received widespread critical acclaim last month.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the 23-year-old this week.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I'm a gloomy singer-songwriter from sunny Los Angeles California.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Feelings plus music.

3) Who or what inspired you to start a career in music?

Initially, probably Hilary Duff or Avril Lavigne.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

They're always changing but right now: Grouper, Pinegrove, Half Waif, Dear Nora, Julien Baker, Jay Som, Snail Mail, Teenage Fanclub and Gold Star. Those are the bands and people who are inspiring me to write right now.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

For this record, I recorded in producer Tony Berg's pool house/studio in LA. We reworked older songs I had and then I would shut myself off from the world for a few days to write more. Then we'd record again.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

That depends on which show. I'm excited to do more full-band shows, which are still pretty atmospheric because my music is pretty mellow, but right now I'm touring as a two-piece with my best friend Harrison. I play acoustic guitar and Baritone electric and Harry plays electric guitar and lap steel.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Looking out over a crowd of people and seeing some of them mouthing the words to my songs. That and getting free clothes.

8) You’ve obviously worked with some legends like Ryan Adams & Conor Oberst but have you ever met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I recently met Lindsey from Snail Mail. She came to my show in Brooklyn which was a total surprise to me and I had been listening to their record so much it felt like a weird alternate reality to actually talk to her.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

The only thing I actually have saved on my phone are Harry Potter audiobooks. When I'm homesick on tour or trying to sleep in the van I'll listen and immediately feel safe. I know them almost by heart so it's kind of brainless.

10) When can we next see you live and what’s next on the horizon for you? Can we expect more material soon?

I'm just finishing a run of UK shows now - and I will be back in early 2018. Then definitely a lot more touring for this record, and then yes, hopefully, I'll find time to write on the road.

You can follow Phoebe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Watch Phoebe's brilliant 'Motion Sickness' video below.

Phoebe Bridgers - Motion Sickness (Official Video)

Latest News

Fast Furious Supercharged Attraction - Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando’s Fast & Furious - Supercharged Ride Looks Bananas

ZAYN - Press Shot 2017

Zayn Says New Album Is '90% Done', Is Working With Timbaland

Fashion Fix: Kendall Jenner's Halloween Outfit Is Beyond Risqué And Christmas Jumpers Are Back With A Vengeance

Phoebe Bridgers

Get to Know: Phoebe Bridgers

Lady Gaga for TUDOR&#039;s &#039;Born To Dare&#039; campaign, 2017

Lady Gaga Is 'Born To Dare' In Tudor Campaign

13 Reasons Disney’s DuckTales Reboot Is Simply Quacktastic

Camila Cabello for GUESS&#039; 2017 Holiday Campaign

Camila Cabello Is A Carefree Fashion Queen In GUESS Jeans Campaign

Kim Kardashian And Demi Lovato Fans Battle Over Selena Quintanilla Costume

Selena Gomez on set of Woody Allen&#039;s untitled film in New York City

Selena Gomez and Marshmello Release Vertical 'Wolves' Video

ASOS Launch A 'Try Before You Buy' Service And We've Never Been More Ready

Margot Robbie Is Tonya Harding In Insane New Trailer For I, Tonya

12 TV Co-Stars Who Had Major Long Running Feuds

Best Beauty Brands For Diverse Skin Tones

Taylor Swift performing at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas

Taylor Swift Is Releasing A Song Titled 'Call It What You Want' Tomorrow

All The Behind The Scenes Goss From Nasty Gal's Star-Studded London Launch Party

Miguel - Sky Walker - Music Video

Miguel Unveils Stunning 'War & Leisure' Album Artwork

Little Mix for tmrw magazine

Little Mix Surprise Fan with Glory Days Tour Tickets on Twitter

Rihanna Is Reportedly Releasing Another New Single Next Week

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Bear For The Very First Time

Lady Gaga Is Engaged To Christian Carino

More From Get To Know

Phoebe Bridgers

Get to Know: Phoebe Bridgers

Rex Orange County

Get to Know: Rex Orange County

Pale Waves

Get to Know: Pale Waves

Sofi Tukker

Get to Know: Sofi Tukker

Music

Get to Know: Lotto Boyzz

Get to Know: Ten Tonnes

Music

Get to Know: PRETTYMUCH

Music

Get to Know: Jacob Plant

Music

Get to Know: Not3s

Music

Get to Know: Kojey Radical

Music

Get to Know: Mr Eazi

Music

Get to Know: Bad Sounds

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

All The Jaw-dropping Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

Khloe Kardashian's Halloween Costume Has Fans Doubting If She's Really Pregnant

Celebrity

14 Of The Youngest Ever Celebs To Get Engaged: Ranked

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Bear For The Very First Time

Celebrity

12 TV Co-Stars Who Had Major Long Running Feuds