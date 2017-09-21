Get to Know: PRETTYMUCH

This week's featured artist is an up and coming boyband from the US.

PRETTYMUCH have been causing a stir ever since they debuted. Signed to Simon Cowell's label, the all American boyband have been gaining fans and wowing people with their voices, dance moves and debut single 'Would You Mind' all year long.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the boys and find out a little bit more about them.

Check it out below...

1) for those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Were all from all over North America. Edwin is from New York City, Austin is from North Carolina, Brandon is from Texas, Zion is from Canada and Nick is from Jersey. We all serve such different roles in the group like Nick likes to clean cause he has OCD and Brandon loves producing so we all try to chime in when it comes to music, dance or just living in the house.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Our sound is nostalgic, energetic but also very new because we try to bring back those key elements from the new jack swing era, when dance was huge, and modernise them!

3) who inspired you to start a career in music?

Chris Brown and MJ actually inspired Nick to want to be an artist where as Zion decided it was right for him once he watched Never Say Never by Justin Bieber.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I know for all of us like to listen to a similar pot of music like Chance the Rapper, Migos, Travis Scott but as a group we look up to the big performers like MJ or the vocalists like Boyz II Men.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

We love love love to be hands on when it comes to anything in this process. When we're not working with producers and songwriters, Brandon will stay up making a beat in the studio and we'll all walk in with melodies or lyrics in mind and toss them on there like freestyle and then we'll structure it to create a sick song. The process with writers is similar especially with a songwriter like Savan Kotecha who we love working with because he gives us the creative freedom to say what we want.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Our live shows are all about energy, dance, not taking life too seriously and interacting with fans. Did we mention the SICK dance moves?

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Our biggest career highlight is definitely spending time with fans whenever we can. They give us so much that it's our duty to give back and spread that love.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Austin met Logic and had the time of his life. We don't tend to get too starstruck usually but it was a great feeling when KYLE walked up to us and told us he loves our single "Would You Mind." It's nice knowing that the people who you love and look up to actually like your music.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Edwin listens to a lot of singer songwriters like Billie Eilish and Keaton Henson. Brandon listens to a lot of SoundCloud producers. Austin loves Lo-Fi Hip Hop like Felly. Zion tends to listen to lots of Urban influences like Lil Uzi Vert but also loves 'Malibu' by Miley Cyrus. Actually we all love 'Malibu'. And Nick loves the Bad Boy Era especially Biggie Smalls and 112.

10) When can we see you live?

You can see us live whenever you want and we're around! We're active on all socials but the updates are on out website prettymuch.com! So if you wanna hang out with your favorite bros, stay updated cause its the PRETTY WAY! Thank you so much!

You can follow PRETTYMUCH on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Just click on the links.

Check out their new single 'Would You Mind' and it's incredible music video below.