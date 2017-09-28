Get to Know: Ten Tonnes

This week's featured artist is an up and coming singer-songwriter from the UK.

Ten Tonnes has been been making a name for himself ever since he released his Lucy EP last year. Having played the guitar for over six years now, the 'Born to Lose' singer is quite the musician.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the exciting talent.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Hello I'm Ten Tonnes. I'm 21 years old and I'm from a small town called Hertford.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Singalong, solid, fun.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

The Beatles were the first band that I fell in love with. That's when I started learning guitar. I was about 13 years old. I never really had any reservations about writing my own songs either. I very quickly started writing them - the quality was awful but it was always my favourite thing to do and still is.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

The Beatles as mentioned and then stuff like Bob Dylan, who I discovered when I was about 16. The Smiths, The Clash, The Strokes, Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Elvis Costello - that sort of stuff. All the good stuff.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single…

So I went into the studio for two weeks with Hugo and Jag again, who I did the last EP with. It all happened fairly easily. It sounds exactly how I wanted it to with a kind of 70's influence mixed with a bit of 60's surf rock and britpop.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

A lot of fun. I've got an amazing backing band and the audiences are always proper up for it. Come have a drink, have a dance, have a sing.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Playing Reading and Leeds two years in a row was sick for me because Reading was the first festival that I ever went to and I saw the bands that I love playing there. Having my music on vinyl was a massive bucket list tick for me too.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not really. I'm sure I will do at some point but everyone that I've met has been super nice so it instantly doesn't feel weird. I was once in a smoking area with Gino D'Acampo and was pretty starstruck then.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Well I do a weekly Spotify playlist called TT weekly, which I would highly recommend haha, but that has all sorts of stuff on it. If it's a good song I like it regardless of who it is. Maybe like Sugababes?

10) When can we see you live?

I’ll be playing Kamio, London on 23rd November.

