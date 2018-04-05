Get To Know

Get to Know: The Aces

We caught up with the exciting new act to find out a little bit more about them and their music...

Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 12:18

This week's featured artist is an incredible band from Utah.

In just two years, The Aces have established themselves as one of the most exciting groups in pop. After releasing a critically acclaimed EP (I Don't Like Being Honest) in 2017, the girls are set to release their debut album (When My Heart Felt Volcanic) tomorrow.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the rising stars this week.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from...

Yo we are The Aces from Orem, Utah. Just four girls that wanted to start a band 10 years ago when we were little babies. We generally describe our music as alternative pop.

2) Describe your sound in three words...

Catchy, funky, rhythmic.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Paramore was a huge one for us when we were little kids. We all had a natural love and excitement for music from a very young age and were constantly watching their YouTube videos and obsessing.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

The four of us had a lot of different influences growing up. Cristal and Alisa are sisters and grew up listening to eighties pop like Michael Jackson and Earth Wind and Fire. Katie grew up listening to more classic rock like the Beatles and Weezer, while Ken grew up with bands like Depeche Mode and New Order.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for the album...

This is our first full-length album so I guess you could say we’ve been working on it our whole lives. But it’s been a really fun and collaborative process: Cristal and Alisa do melody and lyrics, while Ken and Katie do instrumentation and production.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Tons of new music. PHAT beats, ripping guitar riffs, funkadelic bass and harmonies to elevate you closer to the heavens.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Probably the release of our singles and working on our album. We've worked really hard on all of it and can't wait to see what everyone thinks. It has also been super surreal for us to tour too. It’s always been a dream of ours and we are so stoked we are finally doing it.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Stevie Wonder was sitting a couple tables away from us at a party one time. That was INSANE!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Probably like a musical soundtrack like Les Mis lol. Also lots of zen meditation music and classical music.

10) When can we see you live?

We are constantly touring so we are probably coming to a city near you soon! Just check our site and SEE!

You can follow The Aces on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Watch The Aces' amazing 'Volcanic Love' music video below.

View the lyrics
Out of the darkness
I sparked a match that set the fire
Hear the wind talking
It's stirring up my bad desires
My love is leaving
Before the lightning hits the ground
While I'm looking forward
My mind is moving backwards now

Lo-ove, my love, volcanic lo-o-ove
Lo-ove, my love, volcanic lo-o-ove

You're burning me up
Tell me you feel it now
You're burning me up
I know you need it now
Lo-o-o-ove, volcanic lo-o-ove
Lo-o-o-ove, volcanic lo-o-ove

I get the feeling
You worry 'bout me way too much
Caught in the moment
We love what can't be good for us
And I've been sinking
Into my sheets alone at night
Under the ashes
The heat you left just won't subside

You're burning me up
Tell me you feel it now
You're burning me up
I know you need it now
Lo-o-o-ove, volcanic lo-o-ove
Lo-o-o-ove, volcanic lo-o-ove

Under the ashes, under the ashes, under the ashes
I'm on fire, baby
Under the ashes, under the ashes, under the ashes
I'm on fire, baby
I'm on fire

You're burning me up
Tell me you feel it now
You're burning me up
I know you need it now
Lo-o-ove, volcanic lo-o-ove
Lo-o-ove, volcanic lo-o-ove

Lo-ove
(I know you need it)
Lo-ove
(I know you need it)
Lo-ove
(You're burning me up)
Lo-ove
(You're burning me up)
Lo-ove
(You're burning me up)
Lo-ove
(You're burning me up)
Lo-ove
Under the ashes, under the ashes, under the ashes
I'm on fire, baby
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

