Get to Know: TIEKS

TIEKS' career has gotten off to an amazing start. Not only has he already scored a Top 15 single in the form of 'Sunshine' but he has also worked with the one and only legend Chaka Khan. She stars on his latest single 'Say a Prayer' with Popcaan.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the rising star this week.

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I was born in Croydon, South London, Home of Dubstep and Kate Moss, but I’ve lived north of the river since 2001.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Textured, Colourful, Pop.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I wouldn’t say that one person in particular inspired my start in a music career. At different points of my journey to and in music there have been individuals that have inspired me in one way or another. If you were to push me on one person, I would say it would be ODB from the Wu-Tang Clan. The reason being, I remember being 13 years old and hearing 'Brooklyn Zoo' on the radio and that was a moment of clarity as to me thinking “This is cool. I wanna be ODB”. There was also an old lady I met on the train one afternoon who took it upon herself to tell me to “be exactly the thing it is I want to be”. I wished I asked for her name.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Nile Rodgers for making the most perfect dance songs pop has ever heard. David Bowie for being a rule breaker whilst painting the beauty and circularity of the art. Daft Punk, The Neptunes, RZA, Madonna, Apex Twin. I’m a few parts of all these artists as I’m sure most musicians of my generation are. I feel blessed to have grown up in the time I did for the musical education I got.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single…

It started way back in 2014. I was writing a song with a friend Jess Mills. It was a simple pad and vocal thing with a vocal round of “just say it, just say a little prayer now". It was very small and intimate. Roll on three years and about 20 layers of extra production later, and we have the beast of the song that it is now. My process is always the same. I start with the chords or lyric. The “production” whatever that means nowadays, is an afterthought and ALWAYS subservient to the words and melody.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I give the people what they want. Euphoria. I’m about keeping the party on 10 and taking everyone on a journey that takes them on a high. Live has to be about giving everyone endorphin shots. I will never be one of those artists who doesn't play my hits at shows.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I’m not a highlights or low lights person. I stay pretty much level but the truth is doing the job I do every day and working with the people I work with is incredible in itself. If I was to pick out a highlight it was getting my first record cut.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Once. When I met Wu-Tang. They were top guys and really were just like chilled out dads. But generally being starstruck ain’t my bag.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Tegan & Sara - 'I Was a Fool'

10) When can we see you live?

My next live gig is early December. The people of Blackpool get the TIEKS treatment. I'm also in London in January and hopefully I'll be doing loads more in the New Year too.

