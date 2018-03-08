Get to Know: YUNGBLUD

This week's featured artist is an incredible musician from Doncaster.

YUNGBLUD is one of the UK's most exciting new talents. Ever since he debuted last year he has used his arresting genre-blurring music as a means to tackle important topics ranging from politics ('King Charles') to sexual assault ('Phonographic Eyes').

We were lucky enough to catch up with the rising star this week.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

YO, I'm YUNGBLUD, a dark-haired 19 year old from Doncaster in the north of England. My personality is energetic, fun yet slightly psychotic. I write music about what's going on in my head, what I'm angry about and what I think is wrong/right. I believe people my age are being overlooked and something has to be said about that.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Opinionated, fun, different.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

To be honest it was probably the styles rather then ‘who’ - I fell in love simultaneously with rock 'n' roll and hip-hop music. I think they come from the same soul. They're more than the music man, they're an attitude. I've always been very opinionated and had a lot of energy so when I heard the likes of Eminem, Joe Strummer and Alex Turner singing about real shit in their music for the first time, I became obsessed.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Ultimately, it was Alex Turner and Eminem who captured me the most growing up. Their lyrics were so real and they just seemed to understand what was going on in my head. Alex painted the perfect picture of growing up in northern England. It was amazing. "My Name Is" by Eminem was a song that changed my life. Between the ages of 14-16 you're figuring out that your parents aren't always right and to hear the line "all my life I was lied too, I just found out my mum does more dope than I do..." made my brain explode. But ultimately I love artists who push boundaries and do their own thing, like Lorde, Post Malone, Jessie Reyez, Lil Peep, I wanna' be like that.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

An idea will usually start from a concept or a lyric then I go into the studio and just end up jumping around and shouting at my producer for give hours until the song is finished. As for the style, I never want to be genre defined - I just write what inspires me in that moment.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

You'll get a lot of energy, a lot of fun, a megaphone and a little bit of danger. When I'm on stage I can just let everything out without people looking at me like I'm mental. It's sick man. Growing up I was so inspired by front men like Mick Jagger, Freddie Mercury and Kurt Cobain - real showmen that put on "A PERFORMANCE" every time they walk out on stage so it’s important for me to feel like I deliver that.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I think going to places I've never been before and having people scream my music back at me, such a basic answer but it’s a mental feeling. Or when people turn up in pink socks, that blows my mind. But the best feeling in the world is when people reach out to me through DM's on Instagram or Twitter. Sending messages saying how much they connect with the songs because that's what I was like with my favourite artists.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Noel Gallagher. I think I just mumbled for 20 mins.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Probably 'Volare' by Dean Martin haha. It weirdly hypes me and the boys up before a show.

10) When can we see you live?

I’m playing loads of shows in what feel like everywhere and constantly this year - UK, EU, USA, Australia. Best bet is to keep an eye on my website!

You can follow YUNGBLUD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Watch YUNBGLUD's 'Phonographic Eyes' lyric video below.