Get to Know: Yxng Bane

This week's featured artist is an incredible new artist from East London.

Yxng Bane's career has gotten off to an amazing start. Not only has he already scored a Top 40 hit with 'Rihanna' but he's also landed a huge Top 10 single with his Yungen collaboration 'Bestie'. Oh and he's one of our MTV Brand New artists for 2018.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the 21-year-old this week.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name is Yxng Bane. I'm from the Canning Town/Custom House area in East London. I'm a young artist who goes to the studio (a lot) and talks about my life experiences and what I'm going through in my music as a way of expressing everything and touching people.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Authentic, diverse and (pretty much) unpredictable.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Michael Jackson, Future, 50 Cent, Tinie Tempah, Wizkid, Chris Brown. I respect their talent first and foremost but equally their work ethic leading to their huge success.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Future, Drake, PND, Wizkid but I take influence from all that passes my ears and eyes subconsciously.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music...

I went in for a few sessions with Legendury Beatz, a big producer from Nigeria. In the first we just messed around creating melodies and flows; as the sessions went on I pieced together the words for Rihanna. G FrSH, my manager then went into the studio with Legendury to finish off everything and then boom. 'Rihanna' was born.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Expect the unexpected from a ballad style sing along to getting champagne all over your iPhone. Anyting! There's not limits at my live shows, just be ready for a fun time we go wild.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Wizkid bringing me out on the main stage at Wireless and the whole crowd singing my song back to me! That was crazy.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Yes, Ed Sheeran!

9) What’s on your iPod and playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Zara Larsson, Charli XCX, Clean Bandit, Ella Mai, the list could go on forever. I LISTEN TO EVERYTHING!

10) When can we see you live?

22 Mar 2018, O2 Academy Birmingham. 23 Mar 2018, Gorilla, Manchester. 28-29 Mar 2018 Islington Assembly Hall, London.

You can follow Yxng Bane on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Watch Yxng Bane's brilliant 'Rihanna' video below.