Get To Know: Sabrina Carpenter

This week’s featured new artist is Sabrina Carpenter.

We caught up with the up and coming starlet to get to know more about her.

1. For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Check it out…

I’m from Pennsylvania originally, around the east coast. There wasn’t a lot around so I definitely used my imagination growing up. I came out to California, signed with my label when I was twelve and then I started working on a TV show when I was thirteen so I was kind of doing both at the same time, I was writing my first album as I was filming the show.

My music style has developed a lot in the past two years I’d say. My most recent album Evolution is the closest to who I am as an artist right now.

2. Describe your sound in three words...

This is the toughest question… I would say it’s got elements of everything! I try not to put myself in a bubble when it comes to music. You take so much from life when it comes to making songs, you don’t want every song to sound the same because it can get boring so I try to experiment a lot of the time. It will fall into the category of pop but with a lot of different elements of soul, R’n’B, jazz and other things.

3. Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I don’t think there was a specific person that made me think “I want to be a singer because of this person”. I always knew I wanted to be a singer but there were people that inspired the kind of artist I wanted to be, mainly women with big, strong voices. I looked up to Christina Aguilera and Carrie Underwood as a young girl and then I got into Beyoncé and Rihanna and girls that just have this air of confidence. I love that about them.

4. Who are your biggest musical influences?

I have A LOT. My parents introduced me to a lot of the classics growing up. My dad introduced me to the Beatles and Rush (his favourite band) and my mum introduced me to Patsy Cline, Etta James, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and then I found Christina Aguilera and it was all over from there. I fell in love with all sorts of music, every genre almost. It’s like picking your favourite ice cream or choosing your favourite sibling, it’s really hard!

5. Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album...

It happened very organically and very quickly. I was really lucky in the fact that it truly was an evolution on its own. I had hopes that my fans would like it and they could relate to it, and that was all I could ask for, and they have. I want them to resonate with it in a way that it feels like they are talking to me through what they’re listening to. It was a lot of ideas and a lot of collaborating but I was also clear on what I wanted, I wanted to make music I would listen to myself.

6. What can we expect from your live shows?

I try to put on something indelible every time. Connecting with the audience and making them feel like they’re heard is the most important thing to me, because they give me the ability to do the live shows. And my band is incredible! This next tour I have coming up is really exciting for me because it’s the most production I’ve ever had, we actually get to build a show and story behind it which is something I’ve been waiting for my whole life, since I popped out of the womb!

7. What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Definitely touring in the UK!

8. Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

YES! I have three big ones… when I was ten years it was Miley Cyrus. I was wearing a fedora when I met her and I regret it entirely. She had a cold but she was super sweet to me when I met her and I’ll never forget that.

The next one was Lin-Manual Miranda from Hamilton - I don’t think I’ve ever been so nervous in my life. I really look up to him as a person, a performer and a writer, everything he does. I love him!

Then it was Beyoncé! I was walking down a hallway and she walked past and stopped and talked to me. She was rehearsing for the Formation tour and I was in the same studio, it was literally just us and my friend in a hallway. I was in this weird state of mind like “is this real?” But she was so beautiful and humble and kind and I can never say anything bad about her… she’s a goddess!

9. What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I listen to Chance The Rapper quite a bit, and I love the Arctic Monkeys and Hozier, I’ve been a big fan of his for a while. A lot of random things!

10. When can we see you live?

I have my summer tour in the US but it always comes back to the UK. I just finished my first ever tour there - half of it was with The Vamps who are awesome, but next time I’ll be back by myself. Stay tuned!

