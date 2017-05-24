Get To Know: The Magic Gang

This week's featured artist is Brighton four piece, The Magic Gang.

We caught up with them to find out a more about them and their music.

1. For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Four idiots from the New Forest area, living in Brighton, trying our best to write good guitar pop songs.

2. Describe your sound in three words…

Straight up songs.

3. Who inspired you to start a career in music?

This wasn't meant to be a career path, we were sort of forced into music. All of us wanted to be professional footballers but none of us were offered professional contracts.

4. Who are your biggest musical influences?

The Beatles & all of their solo ventures, The Beach Boys, The Beatles.

5. Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

So all four of us write the tunes, every song goes through the filter of each band member. The recording process of the E.P was quite sporadic, we recorded the single with Hugo White (formerly of The Maccabees) which was wicked, then the other tunes were recorded in our home or at a studio just down the road from us in Eastbourne.

6. What can we expect from your live shows?

Smiles, dad dancing, songs.

7. What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Probably selling out Scala last September, or maybe packing out the Festival Republic stage at Reading & Leeds, they were three really amazing shows.

8. Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Peter Crouch at the NME awards a few years back, I talked to him about that goal at the San Siro. He was really lovely, he has 'The Magic Gang' written in his notes, I can only hope it's still there.

9. What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Some of us are big reggae heads, some of us love this Soul Jazz compilation called 'Nigeria Freedom Sounds!', some really like All Saints.

10. When can we see you live?

Playing loads of festivals over the summer, keep your eyes peeled.

