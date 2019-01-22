Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters Star Throws Serious Shade On Upcoming Sequel

Leslie Jones isn't happy about the new Ghostbusters movie...

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 16:28

As if the last Ghostbusters reboot didn’t cause enough online beef, news that Jason Reitman is developing a new sequel to 1989 flick Ghostbusters 2 is reigniting that drama all over again. Mainly because his version will totally disregard 2016’s all-female edition...

Leslie Jones starred in 2016's Ghostbusters / Getty Images

One of the stars of that movie, Leslie Jones, is suitably unimpressed, and let loose on the project via Twitter. “So insulting,” tweeted the star. “Like f**k us. We dint count. It's like something trump would do. (Trump voice)'Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain't ghostbusteeeeers' ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don't give f**k I'm saying something!!"

Jones came in for truly horrific abuse from online trolls when the last movie came out, so you have to admire the balls of wading back into this particular debate. That being said, the new movie does look quite cool, with the first trailer emerging online last week. If you missed it, you can check it out below…

Details on the new movie are pretty scarce at this point, save for the fact that it will drop next summer. Let the will-he-wont-he Bill Murray rumours commence!

- By George Wales @georgewales85

