Bella Hadid Hilariously Pranked Sister Gigi During A Live Radio One Interview With Nick Grimshaw

Bella Hadid just won the award for most hilarious little sister since she pulled an almighty prank on Gigi while she was promoting her Tommy x Gigi line live on UK Radio.

Gigi was chatting to Radio One's morning show host Nick Grimshaw about all things fashion when he announced that an excited caller named "Emily" wanted to speak to her.

Get checking out MTV News to see Ariana Grande reveal she's a huge Potterhead...

They took the call and on the other end was a girl with a seriously proper British accent claiming to be a huge fan of Gigi's.

"I was just wondering how you got into modelling. I'm such a big fan," 'Emily' said.

Getty

We're sure you've caught on by now, but just to clarify 'Emily' is in fact Bella testing out her English accent and it seemed flawless at that point, since a seemingly unfazed Gigi went on to answer the question.

"I actually started when I was really little - Guess Kids - then went back to school, rode my horses, played volleyball, went to university for two years. And then I started modelling in New York."

Bella looked on to a winner with this prank, but her sneaky plan started to falter after her next line: "Wow! I love you and I'm so excited about the collection and I wanted to tell you that you are a bright shining star, bright, bright. Keep shining, baby."

'Emily' began to reveal that she had "caught up" on her English accent when Gigi totally caught on and stopped the impostor in her tracks.

"It's my sister! That's what I thought," Gigi cut in, before revealing that Bella's voice, which is the "exact same" as her own gave the game away.

The prank was clearly all in good spirit and in fact an excuse for Bella to admit how proud she is of her big sis.

"She was so excited this morning to come on this show, so I'm so happy you're there, G, I'm so proud of you," Bella gushed.

Ah, nothing like a bit of top notch sister banter.