Gigi Hadid

Did Tyler Cameron Just Confirm That He And Gigi Hadid Have Already Broken Up?

Mark us down as more confused than ever

Friday, October 4, 2019 - 10:02

It looks like Tyler Cameron might’ve just accidentally confirmed that he and Gigi Hadid have gone their separate ways.

The couple have been notoriously coy about their relationship, with neither the supermodel or the Bachelorette star giving anyone a straight answer when it comes to defining what their connection really is. 

Getty

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the 26-year-old was put on the spot by The Masked Singer’s Jenny McCarthy, who straight up asked if he’s currently single. He responded: “I may be single.”

Granted, this isn’t a definitive answer either way but fans have noticed that the pair haven’t been pictured together in a while.

In a conversation with E! News, Tyler pointed out: “That’s my friend. We hung out a few times. She’s doing her thing now in Paris and killin’ it, so....”

Getty

He said a similar thing during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight: “I mean...that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

“I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships,” Tyler said. “I’ve dated publicly, so...I’m trying to date privately, and I’m not in love with anybody right now...I’m in love with myself.”

Getty

A previous insider claimed that the couple are keen to keep their connection out of the press, so there’s a definite possibility that Tyler is just throwing everyone off the scent by implying there’s nothing going on between them.

Honestly, it’s a minefield.

 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Did Tyler Cameron Just Confirm That He And Gigi Hadid Have Already Broken Up?
Did Travis Scott Cheat On Kylie Jenner With An Instagram Model Called YungSweetRo?
Billie Eilish Opens Up About A Disaster Date She Went On With A Rich Boy And His Butler
Hailey Bieber ‘Gave The Middle Finger’ To Waiting Paparazzi As She Walked Down The Aisle
Get To Know - Hot Milk
Get To Know: Hot Milk
Noah Cyrus Strips Down To Her Underwear During Wild Night With Tana Mongeau
Shawn Mendes Reveals He Wanted To Date Camila Cabello Long Before Their Romance
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the Sweetener World Tour - Opening Night at Times Union Center on March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York
2019 MTV EMA: Ariana Grande Leads This Year's Nominations
The Dolan Twins Announce A “Personal And Important” Collaboration With Shane Dawson
KJ Apa Reveals The Riverdale Co-Star He’d Be Most Thrilled About Marrying
It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings
Does This Mean Halsey Has Finally Achieved Her Lifelong Dream Of Dating Evan Peters?
Vicky Pattison Pens Empowering Statement About Embracing Her Changing Weight
Why Hotel Guests Are Reportedly Livid About Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Wedding
Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson Clears Up The "Embarrassing" Sapiosexuality Story
Malika Haqq at Daily Front Row in 2019
Khloe Kardashian Is "Overwhelmed" By Best Friend Malika Haqq's Pregnancy Announcement
Here’s The Inside Scoop On Hailey Bieber’s "Wild" Bachelorette Party In Los Angeles
Logan Paul Just Revealed He Wants A “High-Profile” Relationship With Kendall Jenner
David Dobrik Surprised A Homeless Man With A Car And A Year’s Supply Of Chipotle

More From Gigi Hadid

Did Tyler Cameron Just Confirm That He And Gigi Hadid Have Already Broken Up?
Tyler Cameron Reveals That He and Gigi Hadid Are Actually “Just Friends” After All
Gigi Hadid Responds To Backlash After She Posted About Being Robbed In Mykonos
Has Gigi Hadid Moved On From Zayn Malik With Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron?
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Hold Up, Does This Mean Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together?
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Have Been ‘Spending Time Apart’ Amid Split Rumours
The Evidence That Zayn Malik’s New Song ‘There You Are’ Is All About Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Addresses Claims That She’s Only Successful Because Of Her Parents
8 Celeb Couples With Cute Secret Nicknames: Including Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid
Celebrities
8 Celeb Couples With Cute Secret Nicknames | MTV Celeb
Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show 2018.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: All The Pics You Need To See
Gigi Hadid and Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Had To Dodge Gigi Hadid's Massive Parachute On The Victoria's Secret Runway

Trending Articles

Shawn Mendes Reveals He Wanted To Date Camila Cabello Long Before Their Romance
Billie Eilish Opens Up About A Disaster Date She Went On With A Rich Boy And His Butler
Hailey Bieber ‘Gave The Middle Finger’ To Waiting Paparazzi As She Walked Down The Aisle
Noah Cyrus Strips Down To Her Underwear During Wild Night With Tana Mongeau
Did Tyler Cameron Just Confirm That He And Gigi Hadid Have Already Broken Up?
Did Travis Scott Cheat On Kylie Jenner With An Instagram Model Called YungSweetRo?
KJ Apa Reveals The Riverdale Co-Star He’d Be Most Thrilled About Marrying
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings
The Dolan Twins Announce A “Personal And Important” Collaboration With Shane Dawson
Why Hotel Guests Are Reportedly Livid About Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Wedding
Does This Mean Halsey Has Finally Achieved Her Lifelong Dream Of Dating Evan Peters?