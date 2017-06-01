Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion

You might think that Gigi and Bella Hadid have everything you want in the world. They've got dream faces, dream bods, dream modelling careers and dream ex-One Direction member boyfriends, but don't worry - they still have at least some of the same struggles that you do.

For example, they still have to deal with their dad doing some pretty embarrassing, awkward stuff on an A-list level.

Gigi and Bella’s father Mohamed Hadid is facing possible jail time – all because he built a crazy mansion that’s been called the ‘Starship Enterprise’. Yikes.

Real estate tycoon Mohamed could potentially be sent to prison for the construction of his new multi-million dollar mansion over in Bel Air, after he ignored strict orders to stop the building.

He’s pleaded no contest to three charges of criminally violating building regulations and ignoring orders to stop construction work.

In California this kind of behaviour can result in a criminal conviction, and the judge dealing with the case said that ‘everything is on the table’ in terms of potential punishment.

The model sisters’ father did not turn up to court on Tuesday and was instead represented by famous lawyer Robert Shapiro, who pleaded his case over the building of the 30,000 square foot luxury home.

Mr Hadid will be sentenced later this month at Los Angeles Superior Court.

Luckily, the whole drama doesn’t seem to be affecting the Hadid squad too much. Gigi’s been spotted hanging out with BFF Kendall Jenner in NYC, while Bella has been living the dream on jet skis in Monaco with Lewis Hamilton. Oh casual.

