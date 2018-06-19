Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt 'Guilt' About Coming From A Privileged Background

Gigi Hadid has recognized that she comes from a position of privilege and revealed that she used to grapple with feelings of “guilt” due to her wealthy background.

The model has given an interview to Vogue Australia, in which she acknowledges that her father made a fortune in real estate development, while mum Yolanda Hadid enjoyed a successful modelling career before landing a spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I know I come from privilege, so when I started there was this big guilt of privilege, obviously," she admitted. "I've always had this big work ethic, because my parents came from nothing and I worked hard to honor them."

The 23-year-old went on to explain that she’s never been in a position where she’s had to provide for anyone else, saying: “There are so many girls who come [from] all over the world and work their asses off and send money home to their families like my mother did.

She continued: “I wanted to stand next to them backstage and for them to look at me and respect me and to know that it's never about me trying to overshadow or take their place. So when I started out I wanted to prove myself so badly that sometimes I would overwork myself.”

Revealing that she's doing her best to stop comparing herself to other models, Gigi added: “You know that people say I shouldn't be on the runway? I've got a lot better at dealing with that and wanting to better myself. That's my motivation."