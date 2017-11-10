Gigi Hadid Admits To Loving This Very 2005 Nude Lipstick Hack

Finding the perfect nude lip colour is the impossible mission that a make-up lover can only dream of completing, and it would seem that includes supermodel of the moment Gigi Hadid.

Now the proud creator of her very own Maybelline collaboration, Gigi has admitted that before her make-up revelation she actually used to use a more common product on her lips.

Chatting to W Magazine ahead of the launch, she explained that it was concealer that was her go to lip colour of choice.

"I always wore nude pretty much until I started working, I started wearing coloured lips, but before that, in high school my first makeup was Maybelline 24 Hour Concealer and I used to put it on my lips because I hated how dark my lips were. And I still do that.”

Gigi Hadid has been sharing make-up tips all over the place.

While we’re all for using concealer as a base lip colour we’re not so sure about using it as your sole lip product.

Gigi also recently shared her top tips for the perfect eyeliner, as she demonstrated her love for using a make up remover soaked cotton bud to wipe away at any excess to help create the most dramatic wing.

Brb, just going to try this out.