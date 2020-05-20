Gigi Hadid Discusses Plastic Surgery And Pregnancy In A Make-Up Tutorial

Gigi Hadid has weighed in on rumours that she’s undergone plastic surgery while discussing her pregnancy.

In a livestreamed make-up tutorial with Erin Parsons, the model said that people have always scrutinised her appearance online: “People think that I shape my brows, like I shape my brows really arched."

“If you look at baby pictures of me, I’ve had these crazy arched brows since I was born. Also that people think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round—I’ve had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo.”

When asked if pregnancy has changed her face, Gigi replied: "Well, I think I like, have the cheeks already, so it’s like there’s not a lot to like, fill in.

She added: “But no, for those wondering, I’ve never injected anything into my face. I’m so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and make them feel more comfortable and good about themselves.

“[My face] slimmed down for sure [since I was 17], but also, it’s like, I think that people are like, so fast to do permanent things to their face. When really, like anything—I’ve loved being like, I accept myself how it is.”

Getty

Even though she’s a literal supermodel, Gigi revealed that she turns to make-up when she feels insecure about her looks, pointing out that good application is a great way to boost confidence.