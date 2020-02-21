Gigi Hadid Drops A Major Baby Bombshell After Reuniting With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has opened up about her plans for having a baby after reuniting with Zayn Malik.

The model gave an interview to i-D Magazine where she revealed that starting a family is important to her: “I think that as I get older ... well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling.”

“I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling,” she continued. “The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full time cooking!”

Zayn and Gigi first got together in 2016 before splitting in March 2018. They reunited just one month later, only to split again seven months after that.

In December 2019, fans spotted on Instagram that Gigi had used a recipe written by Zayn’s mum and it was later confirmed that their relationship was back on.

The 24-year-old has also opened up about her love of living in the countryside: “A lot of the time, I'll have friends and family at the farm, but there are a lot of days where I'm there just by myself, and I sit in my little cottage in silence and just doing these little things for myself.

She said: “I think that also gives me the energy and the love for what I do. It recharges my batteries.”

No word on what Gigi’s exact timeline is just yet, but it sounds like she has everything roughly mapped out.