Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Troll Who Claimed Zayn Malik Relationship Is Fake

Gigi Hadid couldn’t be any less done with rumours that her relationship with Zayn Malik has been an extended PR stunt to rack up interest in both their individual careers.

In a couple of lengthy comments on Instagram, she’s calmly but firmly shut down a fan account that posts “confessions” about the on-off couple submitted by random internet users.

The post that got her back up featured a loved-up shot of the pair alongside the caption: “Whatever Zigi does for promo. Fact is that, Zayn is not going to follow Gigi or ever going [to] post her picture on his Instagram again."

In screengrabs obtained by E! News, the 23-year-old responded: “Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it's just negative. I really have no hard feelings towards you.

“I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don't even know and that you do not see 99% of.

Referencing the fact that Zayn unfollowed her on the platform after their short break-up in April, she pointed out: “For someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don't need his follow - my eyes are tattooed to his chest.

This isn’t the first time the pair have tried to stem an interest in their relationship, with Zayn also refusing to slap a label on their recent reunion: “We're adults,” he recently told GQ. “We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."

Makes sense.