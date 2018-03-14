Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik

The Tommy Hilfiger model and the One Direction lad announced their split this week.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, March 16, 2018 - 12:41

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has a not-so-subtle message for her fans following her split from Zayn Malik.

It was announced earlier this week that she had split from the former One Direction star, and she made a pretty bold statement as she arrived back home in New York on Thursday.

Take a look at the video to see Zayn Malik and a bunch of other celebs who got a tattoo for their partner and then split up...

The message was plastered on the back of Gigi's phone case in the style of a cigarette-package warning, as seen in pictures obtained by The Mirror.

It read: "Social Media seriously harms your health."

Getty

The Tommy Hilfiger model has kept a pretty low-profile on social media following the news of her split, meanwhile, her ex Zayn has posted a series of downcast snaps.

There is speculation that other's have gone cyber to put in their two pennies worth following the breakup, with Zayn's sis taking to Insta to post a cryptic message.

Instagram/SafaaMalik

"Don't get mad. Don't get even. Do better. Much better. Become so engulfed in your own success & happiness that you forget it ever happened," read the post, as she went on to add the caption: "Horrible people get nowhere."

Gigi's mum, Yolanda Hadid, also shared an inspirational quote that could be related to her daughter's recent split.

❤️And so it is....... #Life

❤️And so it is....... #Life

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on

It read: "The only way that we can live, is if we grow. The only way that we can grow is if we change. The only way that we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we can become exposed is if we throw ourselves out into the open."

Copyright [Instagram]

Some things just aren't meant to be, but we can't help but wonder if Gigi's statement is a hint that social media had a part to play in the split.

Now take a look at the video to see Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland and Lateysha Grace get real about heartbreak in That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode...

 

Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik
