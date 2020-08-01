Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Her ‘Tiring’ Pregnancy Photoshoot In Sweet Message To A Fan

The beautiful snaps were taken on July 26th

Friday, August 28, 2020 - 09:32

Gigi Hadid has opened up about what it was really like taking part in a photoshoot while heavily pregnant.

After posting several professional shots of herself cradling her bump, Gigi replied to a fan who asked about the experience: “[It] was definitely more tiring than working normally," she said. "Got through the second look and was like ‘guys I think I can only do two more."

Gigi credited everyone who worked on the images and said she appreciated all the “love & well wishes” from her friends and fans.

She captioned one upload from the shoot: "[I] will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”

It was revealed that she and Zayn Malik were expecting their first child together in April. Gigi confirmed the speculation during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the news was leaked online. 

"Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms," she said at the time. "We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. It's a nice silver lining to be home and be together, and really experience it day-by-day."

baby daddy ☺️
baby daddy ☺️

According to TMZ, the couple are expecting a baby girl together, with Gigi’s mum Yolanda revealing her due date is in September.

Gigi and Zayn first started dating in 2015 before confirming a temporary split in 2018. The couple have been on and off ever since but are reportedly closer than ever as they prepare to become first-time parents.

