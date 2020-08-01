Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Pregnancy Cravings As She Nears Her Due Date

Her sweet tooth is having a moment

Monday, September 7, 2020 - 09:11

Gigi Hadid has opened up about her pregnancy cravings as she and Zayn Malik count down the days until they become first-time parents.

In a tweet about cupcake company Sprinkles, Gigi wrote: “Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself.” 

She asked: “do I have to defrost the whole box right when I get it or can I defrost them one by one to make them last longer?”

A fan questioned if she’d had any other cravings recently, as Gigi replied: “Supreme triple chunk brownies & make-your-own ranch mix dip w carrots ...... lol.”

As for why Gigi hasn’t shared many images of her bump online, she told viewers on Instagram Live that she’s conscious of not drawing attention away from more important topics.

 “I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."

“Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement...”

Gigi added that she doesn’t want to “worry” about looking "cute” on social media right now and is instead concentrating on staying healthy and happy as she enjoys the last month of her pregnancy.

