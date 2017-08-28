Gigi Hadid Pulls Out Of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid has announced that she won’t be walking in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China.

The supermodel took to Twitter to break the news to her followers earlier this week, as she explained that she’s “bummed” about not walking the catwalk with her fellow lingerie-clad pals.

She previously announced she would be a part of the show on August 28, sharing a throwback snap of herself wearing her wings and looking all kinds of excited.

But just six weeks later she’s revealed she’ll no longer be on the line-up, writing: “I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!

"Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x”

Fans are speculating whether this is because of a video of her mimicking a Buddha-shaped cookie was deemed ‘racist’ by many Chinese fans. She later apologised on Chinese social media site Weibo for her actions, with boyfriend Zayn Malik also defending her.

But the show will go on, and is set to air on November 28.