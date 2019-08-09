Gigi Hadid Responds To Backlash After She Posted About Being Robbed In Mykonos

Gigi Hadid is responding to online criticism surrounding her reaction to being robbed in Mykonos.

TMZ report that the model and her sisters were burglarised over the weekend after robbers entered their villa and made off with valuable items including “jewelry, clothing, purses, and sunglasses.”

In response to the robbery, the 24-year-old took to her “disposable film” account to warn followers against visiting the island: “Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.”

Fans soon attacked the Instagram post and pointed out that one incident shouldn’t put people off visiting the area.

Instagram

“Let me get this straight, you’re blaming the whole of Mykonos because you were robbed, and in retaliation, you’re trying to impact their tourism and economy by telling people not to go there?”

Gigi has since posted a second comment on the picture claiming that thirty houses were robbed on the same night and that she doesn’t think law enforcement have enough resources to keep visitors safe.

Instagram

“If I’d known it happened so much and there was not enough infrastructure to protect myself, I wouldn’t have gone. So this is my opinion based on actual events and you not liking that isn’t my problem.”

She added: “Lastly, I work my ass off and never do a trip like this for myself and friends, so if I want to post pictures of the trip after being robbed, I will do so.”

Do you agree with her comments?