Gigi Hadid Reveals What It’s *Really* Like Working In The Same Industry As Bella Hadid

Is there any sibling rivalry?

Sunday, July 8, 2018 - 11:17

Gigi Hadid has opened up about what it’s actually like working in the same industry as sister Bella and it sounds like there’s not even a smidgen of competition between the two models.

While most people would assume that sibling rivalry is 10x worse in the fashion world, the 23-year-old has revealed that she finds a lot of comfort in the fact her little sister is going through the same process as her.

Getty

In a conversation with friend Serena Williams for V Magazine, Gigi left a few cynics surprised with the comment: “I absolutely love it. It’s very rare to have what Bella and I have in fashion, what you and Venus [Williams] have in tennis.

She added: "I feel lucky to be able to have a piece of home in my work environment. We are each other's biggest fans. It has been a huge joy of my life to watch my little sister flourish and to help when I can!

“I would say that out of everything, Bella and I are the least competitive about our careers. We are more competitive about holiday cooking.”

Getty

As for whether she’s been giving Bella advice on the catwalk, she replied: “I personally really loved the challenge of learning a lot of the fashion ropes on my own when I started working in New York, so I didn’t want to take that experience away from Bella when she started.”

It sounds like they've both got this one figured out. 

 

