Gigi Hadid Reveals What It’s *Really* Like Working In The Same Industry As Bella Hadid
Is there any sibling rivalry?
Gigi Hadid has opened up about what it’s actually like working in the same industry as sister Bella and it sounds like there’s not even a smidgen of competition between the two models.
While most people would assume that sibling rivalry is 10x worse in the fashion world, the 23-year-old has revealed that she finds a lot of comfort in the fact her little sister is going through the same process as her.
In a conversation with friend Serena Williams for V Magazine, Gigi left a few cynics surprised with the comment: “I absolutely love it. It’s very rare to have what Bella and I have in fashion, what you and Venus [Williams] have in tennis.
She added: "I feel lucky to be able to have a piece of home in my work environment. We are each other's biggest fans. It has been a huge joy of my life to watch my little sister flourish and to help when I can!
“I would say that out of everything, Bella and I are the least competitive about our careers. We are more competitive about holiday cooking.”
As for whether she’s been giving Bella advice on the catwalk, she replied: “I personally really loved the challenge of learning a lot of the fashion ropes on my own when I started working in New York, so I didn’t want to take that experience away from Bella when she started.”
It sounds like they've both got this one figured out.