Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Shares The Cutest Behind-The-Scenes Clips From Her Pregnancy Photoshoot

Could she look any more elegant?

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Gigi Hadid has shared several behind-the-scenes clips from her pregnancy photoshoot.

The footage showed Gigi wearing a flowing green gown before she switched her outfit to a pair of unbuttoned jeans and a cropped top. The post, which was titled “making-of :),” comes five days after the initial photographs were published online.

making-of :)
making-of :)

In a recent Instagram Live, Gigi opened up about being protective of her pregnancy and said she’s conscious of "important thing[s] going on in the world” currently, including the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously, 'Make sure you don't miss it,'" she said.

baby daddy ☺️
baby daddy ☺️

"And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future," she added. "I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to look cute or post something.”

Last week, Gigi responded to a fan who asked what it was really like taking part in a professional photoshoot while heavily pregnant.

"I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me. But was definitely more tiring than working normally,” she tweeted.

According to TMZ, Gigi and Zayn Malik are set to become first-time parents in September, with mum Yolanda Hadid previously confirming the couple are expecting a baby girl.

