Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Fans For Their “Petty Complaints” And “Unrealistic Expectations”

People have been criticising her outfit decisions

Thursday, November 7, 2019 - 09:30

Gigi Hadid has shut down her own fans for being overly critical of her street style after some people accused her of losing her fashion sense.

The model was recently pictured wearing leggings, sneakers, and a puffer coat, which prompted one account to tweet the rude remark: “She’s such a natural beauty…IDK what happened to her iconic street style tho.” 

Another account claimed that Gigi’s stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, is taking her in the wrong direction after the duo began working together in 2016 following an introduction in California.

The 24-year-old spotted the discussion about her outfit and responded: “U guys need to calm tf down sometimes. It’s called stepping out to do one errand- not dressing for your approval. 

“Your unrealistic expectations & petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress differently.”

“Not just talking about this specific comment. U all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don’t. It’s about choice. 

She concluded: “I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe & will continue to do so. Over the snarky comments.”

Gigi also replied to a now-deleted tweet from a separate account: “I like what I wear and wear it for that reason. It's not about a stylist, it's how I'm choosing to express myself. 

“Your opinion isn't going to change that. Those of you who feel this way should focus your energy on praising those whose style u love. Peace."

Well said. 

