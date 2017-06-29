Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid's All Pink Outfit Is The Eighth Wonder Of The World

Are we exaggerating? Not remotely.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 14:22

Dust your glasses off and give your eyeballs a vigorous rub because Gigi Hadid is serving an all-pink look that deserves - if not global recognition - at least everyone's full and undivided attention.   

Never one to rock up in an outfit anything less than sensash, the 22-year-old dressed up in a 'Rock 'n' Roll Barbie' combo while on her way to the launch of Vogue Eyewear's campaign in New York. And she looks incredible. 

While Gigi is usually one to opt for a casual jeans and vintage tee combo, personal stylist Mimi Cuttrell says that she was rearing to try something a bit more 'out-there' in honour of the special event. 

“She wanted something really special for the event and I was doing research online and came across this amazing suit and who else but Gigi to wear this outfit and to rock it,” the stylist revealed in PeopleStyle.

Mimi then explained that both she and Gigi put their heads together about how to bring a personal touch to the design, with the pair eventually deciding to sack off a teensy bit of extra fringe.  

“The bell bottoms were a little looser originally but we tailored them so they were a tighter fit — tighter at the knees and more of a statement bell bottom pant than the original look from Kreist’s Fall Winter/2017 collection.”

Right, so. Anyone know where we can get some pleather bootcut trousers on the cheap?   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

