Has Gigi Hadid Moved On From Zayn Malik With Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron?

It looks like Gigi Hadid might have moved on from Zayn Malik for good after she’s been spotted on a couple of dates with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron.

The duo reportedly spent Monday night at the Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City before heading out for drinks in the evening and ending up at Gigi’s apartment for a night cap.

Getty

An insider told E! News that the pair are taking things slowly: "Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler. They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation."

The source added: "They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."

The same insider said the pair first connected on Instagram and have a lot of mutual friends from the modelling industry. This comes just two days after he was seen on a date with Bachelorette co-star Hannah Brown.

A source explained: “Tyler is single and is going to date around. He’s definitely not tied to Hannah or picking up where they left off on the show. He’s having fun and not taking anything seriously.”

As for Gigi’s current relationship status, she’s said to be firmly single after her long-term relationship with Zayn came to an end earlier this year. The pair were on and off for a good four years.

Do you think Gigi and Tyler are about to get serious?