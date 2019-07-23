Gigi Hadid

Has Gigi Hadid Moved On From Zayn Malik With Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron?

They would make a ~very~ cute couple, right?

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 - 09:58

It looks like Gigi Hadid might have moved on from Zayn Malik for good after she’s been spotted on a couple of dates with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron.

The duo reportedly spent Monday night at the Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City before heading out for drinks in the evening and ending up at Gigi’s apartment for a night cap.

Getty

An insider told E! News that the pair are taking things slowly: "Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler. They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation."

The source added: "They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."

I love you Florida
View this post on Instagram

I love you Florida

A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on

The same insider said the pair first connected on Instagram and have a lot of mutual friends from the modelling industry. This comes just two days after he was seen on a date with Bachelorette co-star Hannah Brown.

A source explained: “Tyler is single and is going to date around. He’s definitely not tied to Hannah or picking up where they left off on the show. He’s having fun and not taking anything seriously.”

Feeling @dylanbarbour level cute💁🏻‍♂️
View this post on Instagram

Feeling @dylanbarbour level cute💁🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on

As for Gigi’s current relationship status, she’s said to be firmly single after her long-term relationship with Zayn came to an end earlier this year. The pair were on and off for a good four years.

Do you think Gigi and Tyler are about to get serious?

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Has Gigi Hadid Moved On From Zayn Malik With Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron?
James Charles Faces Criticism For Allegedly Copying A Rendition Of The National Anthem
Top Things To Do For Thrill Seeker’s In Lithuania
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Apparently Didn’t Get Married In Las Vegas After All
Kylie Jenner Is Hiring A £200 Million Superyacht To Celebrate Her 22nd Birthday
Vicky Pattison Refuses To Turn Off Her Instagram Comments As She Praises Her Boyfriend
Cara Delevingne ‘Secretly Ties The Knot’ With Ashley Benson In £245 Las Vegas Wedding
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set
Marnie Simpson on Instagram, pregnant in July 2019
Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Final Weeks of Pregnancy
Ariana Grande with Mikey Foster and Scootie Anderson of Social House in the &#039;Boyfriend&#039; music video
Is Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Actually Social House’s Mikey Foster?
Marvel Season of Super Heroes launch at Disneyland Paris
Exploring New South Wales in a whole different light
YouTubers Nikita Dragun And Bretman Rock Just Kissed Naked On A Beach
Noah Centineo Is Being Bodyshamed On Instagram After Posting A Shirtless Photo
Get To Know Alice Chater
Get To Know: Alice Chater
Behind The Curtain at London's WICKED
Did Millie Bobby Brown Just Throw Subtle Shade At YouTuber James Charles?
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her “Traumatising” Encounter With An Obsessed Fan
Kourtney Kardashian Poses Fully Naked Online As Fans Admire Her Incredible Figure

More From Gigi Hadid

Has Gigi Hadid Moved On From Zayn Malik With Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron?
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Hold Up, Does This Mean Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together?
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Have Been ‘Spending Time Apart’ Amid Split Rumours
The Evidence That Zayn Malik’s New Song ‘There You Are’ Is All About Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Addresses Claims That She’s Only Successful Because Of Her Parents
8 Celeb Couples With Cute Secret Nicknames: Including Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid
Celebrities
8 Celeb Couples With Cute Secret Nicknames | MTV Celeb
Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show 2018.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: All The Pics You Need To See
Gigi Hadid and Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Had To Dodge Gigi Hadid's Massive Parachute On The Victoria's Secret Runway
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Gigi Hadid Shares PDA-Filled Snap With Zayn Malik After His Shirtless Upload
Kendall Jenner hits out at TMZ for lack of privacy.
Kendall Jenner Hits Out At TMZ Over Lack Of Privacy And Is Backed Up By BFF Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Celebrity
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik And Anwar Hadid Are Making People Happy With Their Baking Skills

Trending Articles

Cara Delevingne ‘Secretly Ties The Knot’ With Ashley Benson In £245 Las Vegas Wedding
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set
Vicky Pattison Refuses To Turn Off Her Instagram Comments As She Praises Her Boyfriend
Has Gigi Hadid Moved On From Zayn Malik With Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron?
James Charles Faces Criticism For Allegedly Copying A Rendition Of The National Anthem
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Apparently Didn’t Get Married In Las Vegas After All
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Marnie Simpson on Instagram, pregnant in July 2019
Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Final Weeks of Pregnancy
YouTubers Nikita Dragun And Bretman Rock Just Kissed Naked On A Beach
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
Kylie Jenner Is Hiring A £200 Million Superyacht To Celebrate Her 22nd Birthday
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Drastically Changes His Face With Multiple Cosmetic Procedures