Gigi Hadid

How Isolation Is Reportedly Changing Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Romance

Here's how they're planning on celebrating her birthday

Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 10:34

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic and it’s supposedly done their relationship a world of good.

An insider told HollywoodLife that the couple have bunkered down at Yolanda Hadid’s family farm in Pennsylvania. The pair are said to be enjoying spending some quality time together away from their busy schedules.

Instagram/GigiHadid

“[Gigi] usually doesn’t have more than a few days off at a time because of her crazy work schedule so this is a big change. It’s not an easy time for anyone but she is making the best of it and taking this time to appreciate the little things in life,” the source said.

“It’s been good for her relationship with Zayn because a lot of the things that stress them out, namely her having to be gone so much for work, have been taken away. They are able to just be together without all the outside pressures and that’s a great thing.”

Getty

With today (April 23rd) marking Gigi’s twenty-fifth birthday, the couple are said to be having a small celebration at home. An insider revealed that the model doesn’t mind having her birthday in quarantine as she’s pretty much a “homebody” in general.

“When this is all over she’ll do something with her friends to celebrate turning 25, but for now, she’s perfectly happy to celebrate at home with her family and Zayn.”

Getty

A separate insider claimed that Zigi’s romance is going from strength in strength in self-isolation as the pair are now fully realising what really matters to them.

 

