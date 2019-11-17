Is Gigi Hadid’s Ex Tyler Cameron Now Dating Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou?

It looks like Tyler Cameron has moved on from his relationship with Gigi Hadid after he was spotted getting cosy with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou.

According to an insider at E!, the pair hit it off on Friday night: “Stassie and Tyler met up at the Clippers game last night and were hanging out for a bit," the source said.

Getty

“They had met in passing before at a few events in LA, but this was the first time they truly hung out and vibed with one another."

After the basketball game was over, the pair apparently wanted to “keep the night going” and headed to a nightclub in Hollywood: "Tyler and Stassie were dancing together to hip-hop music and we're showing a lot of PDA. He was holding her.

“They were whispering in each other's ears and talking the entire night. It was very apparent they were into each other. Tyler leaned in and kissed her neck at one point, and also definitely kissed her cheek in public."

A separate source told TMZ that Tyler and Stassie were "inseparable" throughout the night and left the club around 1:30 AM.

Getty

This comes after Gigi Hadid is said to be back in contact with ex Zayn Malik. As for Tyler, he recently said he’s not thinking about dating anyone rn, but it sounds like Stassie might be the girl to prove him wrong.

Are you shipping this?