Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron Blasts Claims That He’s The Real Father Of Gigi Hadid’s Baby

A simple bit of maths rules this out

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 09:36

Tyler Cameron has crushed claims that he’s the real father of Gigi Hadid’s baby.

Anyone who logged onto the internet yesterday will be aware of the fact that she and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, which is said to be a girl. While most people are thrilled for the happy couple, others have been stirring up trouble online.

Instagram/GigiHadid

A portion of fans have been messaging Gigi’s ex, Tyler Cameron, about the pregnancy. Some of them have made claims that he fathered the child before Gigi reunited with Zayn in December 2019.

During one of Tyler’s recent Instagram Live videos, a fan wrote: "Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg,” which prompted him to respond: "Y'all are wrong in the comments. Y'all are terrible." 

Instagram/TylerCameron

A source close to the reality star clarified to Us Weekly: “He meant, ‘Y’all are messed up for even saying that.’ It’s slang. Obviously he isn’t the father.”

According to TMZ’s initial report, Gigi is said to be 20 weeks pregnant. That takes the date of conception to sometime in December, which is when rumours first began swirling that Zigi were getting back together.

Getty

A simple bit of mathematics proves that Tyler can’t be father, as their whirlwind romance fell apart in October. 

An insider confirmed to ET Online: “Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

Zigi forever. 

