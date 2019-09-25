Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron Reveals That He and Gigi Hadid Are Actually “Just Friends” After All

Not sure if we're fully buying this explanation...

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 09:43

Tyler Cameron has revealed that he and Gigi Hadid are “just friends” despite all the speculation that they’re in a secret relationship.

The Bachelorette star gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight where he commented on the fact that he and the supermodel have been spotted on several dates together: “We’re just friends,” he insisted.

Getty

Adding: “I mean...that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly,”

“I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships,” Tyler continued. “I’ve dated publicly, so...I’m trying to date privately, and I’m not in love with anybody right now...I’m in love with myself.”

Getty

 
This comes after an insider told People that the pair are “still just getting to know each other and [having] fun.” The source claimed that “they don’t want that pressure to push them further than where they are.”

“The media attention has been hard on Tyler and Gigi....They’re trying to navigate it right now because they know how the press can pick apart every date they have and turn it into something bigger.”

Getty

However they want to publicly define their connection, it’s clear that Gigi and Tyler mean a lot to each other. She’s reportedly helping him find an apartment in New York City after he supported her at her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands.

Are you buying their “just friends” story? 

