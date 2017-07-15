Gigi Hadid

Vogue Apologise For ‘Genderfluid’ Cover Starring Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid

It's not gone down particularly well.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 11:23

Vogue have admitted that they ‘missed the mark’ after claiming that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were ‘embracing gender fluidity’ in a photoshoot that saw the cis heterosexual couple dressed in matching suits.

The spread came in for criticism by readers who argued that the publication missed out on a vital opportunity to represent a marginalised community. The backlash centred around the fact that neither Zayn or Gigi identify as gender fluid and – in the interview – only ever discussed sharing each others clothes.

Vogue

"Think @Vogue is a bit confused on what gender fluidity is! Wearing your gf's T-shirt does not make you gender fluid," one person pointed out, while another added: “Ahm, I like Zayn and Gigi, I appreciate and respect them. However what does 'them sharing clothes' has to do with them being gender fluid?"

Hmm. Good point.

After receiving an influx of criticism about their misuse of the term, Vogue have now apologised for “not correctly” reflecting the spirit of the non-binary community before adding that they have at least learnt a valuable lesson in all this. 

A spokesperson for the magazine said: "The story was intended to highlight the impact the gender-fluid, non-binary communities have had on fashion and culture. We are very sorry the story did not correctly reflect that spirit – we missed the mark. 

"We do look forward to continuing the conversation with greater sensitivity."

