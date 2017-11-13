Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Celebrating Their Two Year Anniversary And Love Is Alive

Even though a bunch of celeb couples have made us doubt that cupid has much of a gameplan when it comes to love, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are out here proving that their relationship is stronger than ever.

Believe it or not, the couple have recently stumbled across their two-year anniversary and - while they've always been pretty private - Gigi has now opened up with a super-cute insight into their romance.

In honour of it being 730 days since Zigi became the couple we all secretly wish we could be, Gigi posted a Boomerang video of the pair with the caption: "2 years with my favourite human."

For anyone unfamilar with the romance of a generation, Zayn and Gigi first hit it off after the former One Direction singer approached her at a Victoria's Secret afterparty in New York back in 2015.

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik are ringing in their second anniversary. / Instagram/GigiHadid

Opening up about their relationship on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Gigi shared: "We played it cool for like 10 minutes and then I was like, "You're really cute.

"We connected like, really quickly, and just—we just started, like yeah, we had the kind of same sense of humour and [started] sharing videos and obviously Noah Ritter videos started coming up…."

For his part, Zayn recently opened up about his romance with Gigi to the Evening Standard: "I can understand how it can look,' he admitted, "that you've got these two people in a 'power couple'.

The couple met at a Victoria's Secret afterparty back in November 2015. / Getty

"That's not something I want to be a part of. I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don't really talk about that sh*t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh," he added.

Forever rooting for Zigi to defy the odds. <3