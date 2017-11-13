Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Celebrating Their Two Year Anniversary And Love Is Alive

The supermodel has shared an adorable shot of the couple living their best life.

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 14:23

Even though a bunch of celeb couples have made us doubt that cupid has much of a gameplan when it comes to love, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are out here proving that their relationship is stronger than ever.

Believe it or not, the couple have recently stumbled across their two-year anniversary and - while they've always been pretty private - Gigi has now opened up with a super-cute insight into their romance. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

In honour of it being 730 days since Zigi became the couple we all secretly wish we could be, Gigi posted a Boomerang video of the pair with the caption: "2 years with my favourite human." 

For anyone unfamilar with the romance of a generation, Zayn and Gigi first hit it off after the former One Direction singer approached her at a Victoria's Secret afterparty in New York back in 2015. 

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik are ringing in their second anniversary. / Instagram/GigiHadid

Opening up about their relationship on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Gigi shared: "We played it cool for like 10 minutes and then I was like, "You're really cute.

"We connected like, really quickly, and just—we just started, like yeah, we had the kind of same sense of humour and [started] sharing videos and obviously Noah Ritter videos started coming up…."

For his part, Zayn recently opened up about his romance with Gigi to the Evening Standard: "I can understand how it can look,' he admitted, "that you've got these two people in a 'power couple'.

The couple met at a Victoria's Secret afterparty back in November 2015. / Getty

"That's not something I want to be a part of. I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don't really talk about that sh*t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh," he added.

Forever rooting for Zigi to defy the odds. <3

 

 

More From Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Celebrating Their Two Year Anniversary And Love Is Alive

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Cousin Is A Plus Size Model And Those Genes Are Powerful

Gigi Hadid Admits To Loving This Very 2005 Nude Lipstick Hack

Gigi Hadid loses a shoe at Anna Sui SS18 with sister Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Addresses Competing With Her Sister Gigi Hadid For Jobs

Gigi Hadid Dressed As A Bunch Of Flowers And More Of The Most Cray Looks From The Moschino Catwalk

See Gigi Hadid's Expert Save After Ripping The Crotch Of Her Trousers During Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger LFW SS18
Style

Gigi Hadid Brings The Model Squad To London Fashion Week For Her Tommy Hilfiger Show In Camden

Gigi Hadid loses a shoe at Anna Sui SS18 with sister Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Hilariously Pranked Sister Gigi During A Live Radio One Interview With Nick Grimshaw

Celebrity

Gigi Hadid Loves A Bit Of Zayn Malik's Chicken And Sweetcorn Pie

Gigi Hadid loses a shoe at Anna Sui SS18 with sister Bella Hadid
Style

Bella Hadid Walks Sister Gigi Down The Runway After She Loses A Shoe During A NYFW Show

People Aren't Happy With Gigi Hadid's Apology For 'Racist' Video

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Trending Articles

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

Sophie Kasaei Appears To Confirm Split From Joel Corry After Five Years

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’